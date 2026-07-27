SQAIRZ® Debuts Spikeless Model of Its Championship-Winning ProS2™ Men's Performance Golf Shoe

Flagship Performance Meets Premium Spikeless Versatility

WINDHAM, N.H., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company redefining athletic movement from the ground up, today announced a spikeless version of its top-of-the-line ProS2™ spiked men's golf shoe for golfers looking for spikeless footwear with a competitive edge. The ProS2™ Spikeless is built on the same biomechanical platform trusted by PGA TOUR winner Kris Reitan during his victory at the Truist Championship and worn by Tour professional Davis Chatfield, delivering the same stability, balance and power generation through a series of engineering innovations built on the principle that performance starts where you stand.

The ProS2™ Spikeless' performance benefits begin with the shoe's premium grain-textured microfiber upper, which pairs a classic leather-inspired appearance with lightweight comfort, breathability and waterproof protection for easy all-day wearability on the course. That premium design is joined by four proprietary SQAIRZ technologies that work together to improve the golfer's swing and connection to the ground, including SQAIRZ's exclusive:

Patented roomier toe box geometry, which allows all five toes to spread naturally for improved balance, stability and more efficient ground force production throughout the golf swing

Hybrid SmartTraction™ system featuring more than 254 strategically placed traction lugs designed to maximize grip, stability and ground contact while maintaining the comfort golfers expect from a premium spikeless shoe

featuring more than 254 strategically placed traction lugs designed to maximize grip, stability and ground contact while maintaining the comfort golfers expect from a premium spikeless shoe TPU anti-torsion heel stabilizer that reduces unwanted foot movement and improves energy transfer throughout the swing

that reduces unwanted foot movement and improves energy transfer throughout the swing ProTect™ structural reinforcement for enhanced stability during rotational movement without unnecessary weight

Completing the ProS2™ Spikeless' performance architecture are a Blumaka® anti-slip performance footbed that further enhances traction and stability while also delivering 14% greater energy return and 17% more cushioning than standard competitive insoles; HydroShield™ Engineered Mesh Lining to maximize breathability while keeping feet dry during changing conditions; NRG™ Foam EVA Midsole providing responsive cushioning and lasting comfort; and Sta-Put™ Silicone-Printed Laces engineered to stay securely tied from the opening tee shot through the final putt.

Performance Proven by Independent Testing

SQAIRZ footwear continues to challenge conventional golf footwear design through measurable performance improvements. Independent testing has demonstrated that golfers wearing SQAIRZ shoes experience an average:

12-yard increase in driving distance

3.9 MPH increase in swing speed

30% tighter shot dispersion, improving consistency and accuracy

These performance gains stem from improved balance, increased ground connection, and more efficient force transfer throughout the golf swing. They are also a key reason why SQAIRZ footwear is trusted by some of the most respected names in golf, including legendary instructors David Leadbetter, Jim McLean and Rick Smith.

"Golfers have been asking for a spikeless shoe that delivers the same Tour-level performance and premium look as our ProS2™ spiked model," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. "The ProS2™ Spikeless answers that demand by proving that golfers no longer need to trade performance for the versatility and convenience of a spikeless design."

Availability

The SQAIRZ ProS2™ Spikeless is available in multiple men's styles and widths at SQAIRZ.com and through authorized SQAIRZ retailers nationwide. Every pair is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing golfers to experience the fit and performance benefits risk-free.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance footwear company built on the belief that athletic performance starts from the ground up. Through patented toe box geometry, advanced traction systems and biomechanically engineered designs, SQAIRZ creates footwear that helps athletes generate more stability, improve balance, and maximize performance across golf, baseball, softball, pickleball, medical and occupational categories. From professional athletes to everyday competitors, SQAIRZ is changing the way athletes think about what they wear on their feet. For more information, visit www.sqairz.com

SOURCE SQAIRZ