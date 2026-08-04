SR Inc Net Zero Consortium for Buyers: Seven-Buyer Aggregation for 180 MW of Millers Branch Solar Now Online

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 180 MW Phase II portion of the Millers Branch Solar Facility in Haskell County, Texas has achieved commercial operation. The capacity was contracted through Sustainability Roundtable, Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) by Cisco, Juniper Networks (now part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cadence Design Systems, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., PTC, and a large healthcare company, which signed an aggregated virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Southern Power Company for the renewable energy credits the project generates. With the facility now online, the clean power it produces is being delivered to the ERCOT grid in Texas.

The NZCB is the leading platform for the aggregated procurement of utility scale clean energy in North America, Europe, and India. The NZCB has helped Member-Clients cause more than a gigawatt of new clean energy development through more than a billion dollars of long-term procurements and is now helping Member-Clients cause multiple gigawatts of clean energy through billions in procurement.

The seven buyers signed VPPAs to develop new renewable energy capacity in the ERCOT region of Texas through SR Inc's NZCB. The NZCB introduced buyer-aggregated VPPAs to address a distinct challenge experienced by these buyers. The buyer-aggregated approach democratizes access to the commercial and environmental benefits of utility-scale renewable energy by making procurement accessible to a broader range of enterprises.

Cisco, the worldwide leader in security and networking technology, served as the anchor buyer of the project and receives renewable energy certificates generated by a 50 MW portion. This milestone helps advance Cisco's goal to reach net zero across its value chain by 2040.

Juniper Networks, now part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, receives renewable energy certificates generated by a 40 MW portion of Millers Branch in furtherance of its emissions reduction commitment.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, receives renewable energy certificates generated by a 20 MW portion of the Millers Branch solar project.

Cadence, a leader in electronic systems design with generative AI solutions, receives renewable energy certificates generated by a 20 MW portion of Millers Branch in support of its commitment to invest in the health of the planet while working toward its target to achieve Net Zero by 2040.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, receives renewable energy certificates generated by a 20 MW portion of Millers Branch in support of its goal of procuring 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

PTC, a provider of software for designing, making, and maintaining products, receives renewable energy certificates generated by a 10 MW portion of Millers Branch, in line with the company's emissions reduction strategy and long-term net zero emissions goals.

Finally, a large healthcare company receives renewable energy certificates generated from the remaining 20 MW portion of Millers Branch.

Phase II is the follow-on to the first phase of Millers Branch, in which Thermo Fisher Scientific signed on as sole offtaker for the full 200 MW capacity under a 20-year agreement in Texas through the NZCB. That first phase reached commercial operation in December 2025. The seven Member-Clients in Phase II, followed by SR Inc Member-Clients Synopsys and Keysight in Phase III, signed their own VPPAs on later phases of Millers Branch, following Thermo Fisher's lead. Together, these contracts helped bring the consortium to the gigawatt of new renewable energy that the NZCB announced in December 2024. Building on this progress, SR's Buyers Consortium has begun working toward its "Next Gigawatt" of Advanced Market Commitments, helping global corporate buyers bring more than 2 GW of new clean energy generation online through over $1.5 billion in long-term procurements across North America, Europe, and India.

Sustainability Roundtable, Inc (SR Inc): SR Inc's Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER) provides strategic advisory and support in enterprise decarbonization trusted by scores of the world's leading companies. SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) is a confidential buyers' community for Advanced Market Commitments (AMCs) that enable participating enterprises to chart a profitable path to Net Zero emissions globally. SR Inc Member-Clients have made the NZCB the leading platform for corporate aggregated procurements through VPPAs in North America, Europe, and India.

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SOURCE SUSTAINABILITY ROUNDTABLE, INC.