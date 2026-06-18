SRAD INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Sportradar (SRAD) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 17, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar's operations; (2) the Company's KYC and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants' had claimed; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sportradar's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Sportradar class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SRAD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Sportradar Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Sportradar securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Sportradar misled investors about its compliance practices, relationships with illegal gambling operators, and revenue sources. Plaintiffs claim the Company overstated the strength of its KYC and compliance controls and understated related risks.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) securities between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses related to the alleged misconduct described in the complaint.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the interests of the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by July 17, 2026. Investors can participate in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Sportradar stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their transaction records, preserve relevant documents, and evaluate their legal rights. Those who suffered losses may wish to consult counsel regarding participation in the class action or seeking lead plaintiff status before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Sportradar securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP