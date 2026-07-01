SRN Advisors, LLC to Close and Liquidate the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) and Siren NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Siren ETF Trust (the "Trust") has determined to close and liquidate the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (CBOE: LEAD) and Siren NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ: BLCN), each of which is a series of the Trust (each, a "Fund"). SRN Advisors, LLC ("SRN" or the "Adviser") serves as the investment adviser to the Funds.

The primary listing exchange for the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF is Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., and the primary listing exchange for the Siren NexGen Economy ETF is The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. The Funds will accept redemptions of creation units, and shareholders will be able to sell shares of their respective Fund on the Fund's primary listing exchange, until the close of trading on July 14, 2026. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. Shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for each Fund's shares. Each Fund will liquidate on or around Tuesday, July 21, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date").

In anticipation of the liquidation of each Fund, the Adviser will manage each Fund in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by holding cash or making investments in other highly-liquid assets. As a result, effective immediately, all or a portion of each Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Fund's stated investment strategies, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective. The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF is likely to experience higher tracking error than is typical for the Fund.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares of a Fund on the Liquidation Date will receive a liquidating distribution with a value equal to their proportionate ownership interest in such Fund on that date. This liquidating distribution received by a shareholder may be in an amount that is greater or less than the amount a shareholder might receive if they sell their shares before the Liquidation Date. Any assets of which the Funds are unable to dispose and any unresolved liabilities of a Fund as of the Liquidation Date will be contributed to a separate liquidating trust, and the beneficial interests of the liquidating trust will be distributed pro rata to each Fund's shareholders.

The liquidation distribution amounts will include any accrued income and capital gains and will generally be a taxable event for shareholders investing through taxable accounts. You should consult your personal tax advisor concerning your particular tax situation. The net asset value of a Fund on the Liquidation Date will reflect costs of liquidating the Fund. Shareholders will receive liquidation proceeds as soon as practicable after the Liquidation Date.

For additional information, please call 866-829-5457 or visit www.sirenetfs.com.

About SRN Advisors, LLC

SRN is an ETF sponsor and investment adviser. SRN seeks to identify companies that can be put into ETF portfolios designed to give retail and institutional investors key, focused opportunities, with the continued goal of lower costs than the peer universe.

Carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus by calling 866-829-5457 or visiting www.sirenetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in each Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Fund shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for Fund shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with each Fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as:

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF: Market Risk, Large Capitalization Risk, Investment Style Risk, Industrials Sector Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Financials Sector Risk, Authorized Participants, Market Makers and Liquidity Providers Concentration Risk, Index-Related Risk, Market Trading Risk, Passive Strategy Risk, Quantitative Model Risk, Tracking Error Risk, Investments in Other ETFs Risk and Use of Derivatives Risk

Market Risk, Large Capitalization Risk, Investment Style Risk, Industrials Sector Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Financials Sector Risk, Authorized Participants, Market Makers and Liquidity Providers Concentration Risk, Index-Related Risk, Market Trading Risk, Passive Strategy Risk, Quantitative Model Risk, Tracking Error Risk, Investments in Other ETFs Risk and Use of Derivatives Risk Siren NexGen Economy ETF: Market Risk, Active Management Risk, Blockchain Technology Risk , Non-Blockchain Technology Business Line Risk, Foreign Issuer Exposure Risk, Emerging Markets Risk, Depositary Receipt Risk, Currency Risk, Large Capitalization Risk, Cryptocurrency Markets Risk, Investment Style Risk, Small-Capitalization and Mid-Capitalization Securities Risk, Geographic Focus Risk, Financials Sector Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Authorized Participants, Market Makers and Liquidity Providers Concentration Risk, Cash Redemption Risk, Market Trading Risk, Liquidity Risk, Valuation Risk, Portfolio Turnover Risk

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Foreside Financial Services, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC

Contact

Scott Freeze

CEO – SRN Advisors, LLC

855-713-3837

[email protected]

SOURCE Siren ETF Trust