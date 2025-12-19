SRN Advisors, LLC Announces Changes to Investment Objective, Principal Investment Strategies and Name for the Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SRN Advisors, LLC (SRN) announced today that, effective as of December 29, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), the Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) (the "Fund") will implement a new investment objective and new principal investment strategies and adopt a new name.

The Fund currently has an investment objective to seek long-term growth by tracking the investment returns, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index and currently employs a passive investment strategy designed to achieve this objective. Effective as of the Effective Date:

The Fund's investment objective will change to seeking long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund will employ an actively-managed investment strategy.

The Fund's name will change to the Siren NexGen Economy ETF.

Investors should review the Fund's updated Prospectus and Summary Prospectus for additional information.

About SRN Advisors, LLC

SRN is an ETF sponsor and investment adviser. SRN seeks to identify companies that can be put into ETF portfolios designed to give retail and institutional investors key, focused opportunities, with the continued goal of lower costs than the peer universe.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus by calling 866-829-5457 or visiting www.sirenetfs.com.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Fund shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for Fund shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with the Fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as market risk, active management risk, blockchain technology risk, non-blockchain technology business line risk, foreign issuer exposure risk, emerging markets risk, depositary receipt risk, currency risk, large capitalization risk, cryptocurrency markets risk, investment style risk, small-capitalization and mid-capitalization securities risk, geographic focus risk, financials sector risk, technology sector risk, authorized participants, market makers and liquidity providers concentration risk, cash redemption risk, market trading risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk and portfolio turnover risk.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Foreside Financial Services, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC

Contact

Scott Freeze

CEO – SRN Advisors, LLC

855-713-3837

[email protected]

SOURCE Siren ETF Trust