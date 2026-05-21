Staffmark Group Total Talent Solutions Recognized Among Industry's Top MSP Providers for 2026

Recognition reflects strong client partnerships and a growing focus on modern workforce strategy and innovation

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a labor market defined by constant change, organizations are looking for workforce partners that can deliver both agility and long-term strategy. Staffmark Group Total Talent Solutions, formerly known as Advantage xPO, has been recognized on the 2026 HRO Today MSP Baker's Dozen list, one of the staffing industry's most respected rankings based entirely on client feedback.

HRO Today 2026 Baker's Dozen Badget

The annual Baker's Dozen rankings evaluate providers across key areas including breadth of service, deal size, and quality of service delivery. The recognition highlights Staffmark Group Total Talent Solutions' continued evolution as a strategic workforce partner helping organizations navigate hiring complexity, workforce transformation, and changing talent expectations.

"Workforce expectations have changed over the last several years, and companies need partners who can help them adapt faster, think bigger, and stay competitive," said Julia Mollenauer, Senior Vice President of Staffmark Group Total Talent Solutions. "This recognition reflects the strength of our client partnerships and our commitment to building workforce solutions that are flexible, data-informed, and designed for what's next."

"In today's environment, organizations need partners who can help them adapt to constant change," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today. "Staffmark Group Total Talent Solutions' ranking on our 2026 MSP Baker's Dozen reinforces its role as a strategic workforce partner, helping organizations cut through hiring complexity, transform for the future, and meet the evolving expectations of today's talent market."

As organizations continue rethinking how they attract, manage, and retain talent, Staffmark Group Total Talent Solutions remains focused on delivering scalable workforce programs that combine technology, insight, and human connection. Supported by the national reach and expertise of Staffmark Group, the team partners with employers across industries to create workforce strategies that improve efficiency, visibility, and long-term business performance, though solutions including managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), vendor management, and total workforce strategies.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and is a portfolio company of RGF Staffing, the SBU of Recruit Holdings. For more than 55 years, Staffmark Group has delivered the industry's widest range of tailored workforce solutions through its family of specialty brands, including Staffmark, Advantage Technical, Hunter Hamilton, Digital People, and Employee Management Services (EMS). Operating across a network of over 400 branches and 250 onsite locations, Staffmark Group places over 175,000 talented individuals annually. To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing:

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day around 298,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is a part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

About HRO Today

HRO Today is the property of SharedXpertise Media and offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere in the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach 200,000 senior-level HR decision-makers globally with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

SOURCE Staffmark Group