Staffmark Group Earns EcoVadis Gold Rating, Ranking Among Top 5% of Companies Worldwide for Sustainability

Global sustainability assessment recognizes Staffmark Group's progress in environmental responsibility, ethical governance, human rights, and sustainable procurement

CINCINNATI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a member of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, has earned a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This recognition places Staffmark Group among the top 5% of more than 130,000 companies worldwide for environmental, social, and ethical performance.

The recognition marks a significant advancement in Staffmark Group's sustainability journey, following previous Bronze and Silver distinctions from EcoVadis. The company improved its performance across environmental impact, ethical business practices, labor and human rights standards, and sustainable procurement.

EcoVadis evaluates organizations across four core areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Staffmark Group's Gold rating reflects continued investment in responsible business practices, compliance, transparency, and long-term sustainability initiatives.

"Sustainability, ethics, and accountability are increasingly important to our clients, employees, and business partners," said Stacey Lane. "Earning EcoVadis Gold recognition reflects the commitment of our teams to operating responsibly, strengthening our workforce practices, and creating long-term value for the people and communities we serve."

As organizations face growing expectations around ESG reporting, supply chain accountability, and responsible workforce management, sustainability ratings are becoming an increasingly important factor in partner selection and procurement decisions. Staffmark Group's EcoVadis Gold rating reinforces its commitment to helping clients meet evolving business and compliance expectations.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and is a portfolio company of RGF Staffing, the SBU of Recruit Holdings. For more than 55 years, Staffmark Group has delivered the industry's widest range of tailored workforce solutions through its family of specialty brands, including Staffmark, Advantage Technical, Hunter Hamilton, Digital People, and Employee Management Services (EMS). Operating across a network of over 400 branches and 250 onsite locations, Staffmark Group places over 175,000 talented individuals annually. To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing:

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day around 298,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is a part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

SOURCE Staffmark Group