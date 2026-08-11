Standard Motor Products Expands Coverage in Advanced ICE Categories

Key Takeaways

Advancements in internal combustion engines are creating opportunities with new categories for the aftermarket, Standard ® is regularly introducing new applications in these key categories

is regularly introducing new applications in these key categories Standard® offers industry-leading coverage in Gasoline Direct Injection, including Fuel Injectors, GDI High-Pressure Pumps, Fuel Pressure Regulators and more

NEW YORK, August 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its product portfolio in multiple advanced ICE (internal combustion engine) categories. Carmakers have added multiple new systems to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, while improving performance. Systems like gasoline direct injection (GDI) and turbocharging add multiple new components to vehicles and these create additional opportunities for the aftermarket. Standard® is committed to staying at the forefront, helping technicians keep these advanced systems operating correctly.

Standard provides industy-leading coverage in multiple advanced ICE categories

Already the aftermarket leader in Gasoline Direct Injection with a complete program featuring Fuel injectors, fuel lines, camshaft followers, seal kits, and more; Standard® continues to expand its offering of GDI high-pressure fuel pumps. With over 120 SKUs available, Standard® has recently added coverage for late model BMW applications including the 2024-2020 X3 and the 2023-2019 X5. Late model coverage has also been added for the 2020-2017 Audi A4 as well as the 2023-2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

Anchored by more than 100 all-new, no-core Turbocharger Kits for gasoline, diesel, import and domestic applications, the Standard® Turbocharger Program also includes the related components that technicians are looking for, including intercoolers, bypass valves, coolant lines, oil lines and more. Complete Turbocharger Kits have recently been added for the 2021-2015 Subaru 2.0L and for the 2014-2011 Ford 6.7L Diesel. Turbocharger Coolant Lines have been added for both the 2026-2015 Ford Transit as well as for the 2026-2021 Ford F-150, and oil lines have been introduced for the 2020-2015 Ford 2.0L found in several popular Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

Many newer, turbocharged vehicles are using vacuum pumps and electric vapor canister purge pumps, as these engines do not create enough vacuum to power additional systems. Standard® offers almost 100 precision-engineered vacuum pumps, including 12 electric vacuum pumps for late model vehicles with stop-start technology. Recent new vacuum pump applications provide coverage for 3.2M Jeep and RAM vehicles through 2025 and coverage for 2.5M Ford trucks through 2026. Additional advanced ICE categories covered by Standard® include Variable Valve Timing and Cylinder Deactivation Solenoids.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Evolving and expanding our product portfolio is what we have always done. These introductions of higher technology components demonstrate our capabilities and our commitment to providing our distribution partners with late-model coverage in the right categories."

All new Standard® GDI, Turbocharging, VVT, Vacuum Pumps and Cylinder Deactivation components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.