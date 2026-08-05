Standard Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening of The Forest-Branded Location in Cleveland Heights, Ohio

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC ("Standard Wellness" or the "Company"), a premier multi-state cannabis operator and owner of The Forest brand, is proud to celebrate the opening of The Forest Cleveland Heights, a flagship dispensary operating under The Forest brand in the heart of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. This opening marks a milestone expansion of The Forest brand in one of Standard Wellness's home communities. The Cleveland Heights dispensary is the subject of an intended acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements.

The Forest Cannabis Dispensary Cleveland Heights

Designed as a flagship location, The Forest Cleveland Heights offers a fully immersive in-store experience - thoughtfully designed spaces, a spacious and welcoming floor, and a curated environment created to make every visit seamless and inviting. "Cleveland Heights is where The Forest brand fully comes to life; it's the clearest expression yet of what The Forest brand stands for, and a benchmark for every location that follows," said Tiana Arriaga, Vice President of Product & Marketing at Standard Wellness.

The Forest Cleveland Heights offers a curated selection of cannabis products for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, and accessories from trusted brands across Ohio's regulated market.

"The Forest brand has become a staple for cannabis consumers, and the Cleveland Heights location is an outstanding example of the customer experience the brand is intended to represent ," said Jared Maloof, CEO at Standard Wellness. "We're excited to see The Forest brand grow and look forward to supporting its success in the Cleveland Heights community."

The Forest Cleveland Heights is located at 2203 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. The store soft opening is Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, August 10, 2026, welcoming guests for in-store shopping, online ordering, and express pre-order pickup. Store hours are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can visit theforestdispensary.com for more information and to place orders online.

About Standard Wellness

Founded in 2017 in Ohio, Standard Wellness is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating across Ohio, Missouri, and Utah, with affiliated cultivation, processing, and dispensary operations in Maryland. The Company owns The Forest retail brand and has been a pioneer in the industry, including making the first-ever legal marijuana sale in Ohio and completing the first-ever delivery to a Utah pharmacy in February 2020.

With approximately 350 employees, Standard Wellness is dedicated to improving quality of life by providing safe, legal access to cannabis for both medical patients and adult-use consumers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tiana Arriaga

Vice President of Product & Marketing

Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC