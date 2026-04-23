Standard Wellness Announces New Dispensary Opening in Lakewood, Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC ("Standard Wellness" or the "Company"), a premier multi-state cannabis operator, is proud to announce the opening of The Forest Lakewood, a community-focused cannabis dispensary located in the heart of Lakewood, Ohio. As an Ohio-rooted company, this opening represents a meaningful expansion into one of its home communities and reinforces its commitment to serving local customers with high-quality products and exceptional care.

The Forest Lakewood offers a curated selection of cannabis products for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, and accessories from trusted brands across Ohio's regulated market.

"The Forest has become a staple in the communities we serve, and we're excited to introduce that same standard to Lakewood," said Kate Ols, Vice President of Retail at Standard Wellness. "We believe consumers benefit from having choice, and we're proud to expand access by bringing a trusted option to the neighborhood. Our team looks forward to serving this community and building lasting relationships here."

The Forest Lakewood soft opened on April 8, 2026, launching with an express pre-order pickup model available through phone and online ordering. This initial phase allows the team to begin serving the Lakewood community immediately while the store completes its full retail buildout. A full grand opening is planned for August, when the location will transition into a complete in-store experience, featuring an expanded footprint and a fully immersive retail environment designed to deliver a seamless and elevated customer journey.

Guests can visit theforestdispensary.com for more information and to place orders online.

About Standard Wellness

Founded in 2017 in Ohio, Standard Wellness is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating across Ohio, Missouri, and Utah, with affiliated cultivation, processing, and dispensary operations in Maryland. The Company operates nine retail locations under The Forest brand and has been a pioneer in the industry, including making the first-ever legal marijuana sale in Ohio through its dispensary in Sandusky and completing the first-ever delivery to a Utah pharmacy in February 2020.

With approximately 350 employees, Standard Wellness is dedicated to improving quality of life by providing safe, legal access to cannabis for both medical patients and adult-use consumers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kate Ols

Vice President of Retail

Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC