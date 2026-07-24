STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS

SALEM, N.H., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026 after the close of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2026.

On the call, David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's fourth quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in four broad business segments: Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at https://standex.com/.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation