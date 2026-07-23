STANDEX DECLARES 248th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

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Standex International Corporation

Jul 23, 2026, 08:18 ET

SALEM, N.H., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an approximately 6.3% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable August 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 7, 2026.

The dividend is the Company's 248th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in four broad business segments: Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at https://standex.com/.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

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