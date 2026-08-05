STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN D.A. DAVIDSON SMALL CAP VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

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Standex International Corporation

Aug 05, 2026, 08:30 ET

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that Vineet Kshirsagar, Chief Strategy Officer, will be participating in the D.A. Davidson Small Cap Virtual Conference on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in four broad business segments: Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at https://standex.com/.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

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