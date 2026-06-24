STANDEX TO PRESENT AT CJS SECURITIES NEW IDEAS SUMMER CONFERENCE

SALEM, N.H., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be presenting at the CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference in White Plains, New York, on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in four broad business segments: Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at https://standex.com/.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation