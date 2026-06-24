Starbucks Commences Construction at Russell Centre in Russell, Kentucky

New Location Builds on Strong Momentum at Region's Premier Retail Destination

RUSSELL, Ky., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Centre, one of the region's leading retail and commercial developments, is pleased to announce that Starbucks has officially commenced construction on a new location within the center. This milestone marks another significant step in the continued growth and leasing success of Russell Centre.

Strategically positioned and anchored by nationally recognized retailers including Kroger and Lowe's Home Improvement, Russell Centre has established itself as a dominant shopping and service destination for the greater Russell and Ashland market. The addition of Starbucks further elevates the center's position, bringing one of the most recognized and high-performing consumer brands in the world.

As a global leader in the coffee industry, Starbucks operates more than 41,000 locations worldwide and continues to demonstrate strong customer demand, revenue growth, and long-term expansion. Its ability to generate consistent, daily traffic and cultivate a highly loyal customer base makes it a powerful addition to Russell Centre—complementing anchor tenants Kroger and Lowe's while increasing visibility and foot traffic for surrounding retailers.

"Breaking ground on Starbucks is a major milestone for Russell Centre and a testament to the strength of this location," said Robert Saggese, Senior Leasing Representative with RD Management. "With Kroger and Lowe's serving as powerful anchor tenants, the center continues to attract top-tier national brands and deliver a strong retail environment for both tenants and the community. Starbucks is not only one of the most recognized coffee brands in the world, but also one of the most dependable traffic generators in retail today. Its presence alongside Kroger and Lowe's reinforces the strength of Russell Centre as a location where national brands want to invest and grow."

The new Starbucks will feature a modern design and convenient access, serving both local residents and regional visitors. Its presence further reinforces Russell Centre's role as a hub for high-quality retail, dining, and service offerings in the Tri-State area.

In addition to Starbucks, Russell Centre continues to offer prime leasing opportunities for retailers, restaurants, and service providers seeking to join a thriving commercial corridor. Available opportunities include in-line retail space, outparcel development, and ground lease sites suitable for build-to-suit concepts.

"With strong anchors, increasing consumer traffic, and new construction activity underway, Russell Centre is well-positioned for continued growth," added Robert Saggese. "We are actively seeking additional tenants to capitalize on the momentum and become part of this dynamic development."

For leasing information or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Robert Saggese

RD Management, LLC

(419) 450-0810

[email protected]

Media Contact

RD Management, LLC

Alexis Yorey

(212) 265-6600

[email protected]

About Russell Centre

Russell Centre is a premier retail and commercial development located in Russell, Kentucky, anchored by Kroger and Lowe's Home Improvement. The center offers a strategic location, strong demographics, and a growing mix of national and regional tenants, making it a key destination for shopping, dining, and services in the Tri-State area.

SOURCE RD Management