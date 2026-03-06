RD Management Announces LA Fitness Under Construction at Tampa RITHM

TAMPA, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RD Management is proud to announce that LA Fitness is officially under construction at Tampa RITHM, delivering a 29,944-square-foot, state-of-the-art, full-service sports club to the transformative mixed-use redevelopment in Tampa. The new club is scheduled to open in 2026.

Designed to serve residents, students, and the surrounding community, LA Fitness will offer a wide range of amenities and fitness options, with many classes included at no additional charge. The club will feature extensive strength and cardio equipment, group fitness programming, and modern facilities focused on helping members achieve their health and lifestyle goals. Conveniently located within Tampa RITHM and supported by ample parking, the club reinforces the project's emphasis on accessibility and community engagement.

Tampa RITHM represents the comprehensive repositioning of the former University Mall into a dynamic live-work-learn-play destination integrating retail, student housing, market-rate multifamily residences, hospitality, education, and innovation space.

"Tampa RITHM represents the future of mixed-use redevelopment," said Richard Birdoff, Co-Chief Executive Officer of RD Management. "The addition of LA Fitness further strengthens our vision of creating a vibrant destination that serves the everyday needs of the community."

Retail

Tampa RITHM continues to attract a strong lineup of national brands. Newly added pad site tenants include Portillo's, Miller's Ale House, and RaceTrac. These complement existing pad site businesses, LongHorn Steakhouse, KFC, and Panda Express.

The Shoppes at RITHM feature:

Sprouts Farmers Market – 23,218 square feet (open)

Burlington – 50,000 square feet (open)

LA Fitness – 29,944 square feet (under construction, opening 2026)

Together, these retailers provide daily necessities, dining, lifestyle services, and now premier health and wellness amenities for residents, students, and the surrounding community.

Student Housing: Nearly 5,000 Beds Across Five Communities

In partnership with Core Spaces, Tampa RITHM includes two student housing developments totaling approximately 2,000 beds.

Hub 1, which opened in 2022, delivers approximately 891 units and a 700-stall garage, supported by rooftop resort-style pools, fitness facilities, study lounges, and collaborative social spaces.

Hub 2, currently under construction, is a $185 million development scheduled to open in summer 2027 for the 2027–2028 academic year. The project will deliver 1,167 beds and an 800-stall garage with integrated parking and expanded amenity offerings designed for today's student lifestyle.

Three additional student communities in the area developed by Landmark Properties bring the combined total to nearly 5,000 beds, reinforcing Tampa RITHM's role as a premier student living hub.

Multifamily & Hospitality

Expanding the residential mix are 300+/- market-rate multifamily apartment units with construction scheduled to commence in 2026.

"The momentum we are seeing at Tampa RITHM reflects our long-term vision," said Mike Carroll, Co-Chief Executive Officer of RD Management. "With LA Fitness under construction and significant residential already in place, we are creating sustainable value for the community while delivering a dynamic environment where people can live, work, and connect."

Innovation, Education & Entertainment Campus

Tampa RITHM has also emerged as a center for innovation and community engagement, anchored by:

University of South Florida Institute of Applied Engineering

VU Studios – a 30,000-square-foot virtual production facility featuring professional sound stages and a 100-foot-wide LED volume screen

Open Access Insurance – a national insurance agency specializing in Medicare health plans

Sun-Ray Cinema – a 14-screen theater showcasing first-run films

Additional development opportunities within RITHM include:

200,000 +/- square-foot office/research/medical building with existing 1,500-space parking deck

10 +/- acre premier development site

Additional retail opportunities

Flex space

Housing development sites

Charter schools

About RD Management

RD Management maintains in-house expertise in leasing, property management, construction, accounting and finance, legal, and information technology. For more than five decades, the firm's disciplined, hands-on approach has strengthened asset value through renovation, re-tenanting, expansion, and forward-thinking redevelopment.

