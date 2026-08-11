Stardog Appoints Alan Gibson as Chief Revenue Officer

Proven Revenue Leader to Accelerate Growth and Global Go-to-Market Execution

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, a leader in enterprise knowledge graph and semantic AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Alan Gibson as Chief Revenue Officer. Gibson brings more than 25 years of global revenue and go-to-market leadership experience, with a proven track record of scaling high-growth data and AI companies from early stage through IPO and beyond.

Alan Gibson

As Chief Revenue Officer, Gibson will lead Stardog's global revenue organization and go-to-market strategy, strengthening customer engagement, expanding the company's global market presence, and accelerating growth as enterprises increasingly turn to semantic technologies and knowledge-driven AI to build trusted AI systems.

"The enterprise AI market is at an inflection point, and Stardog is uniquely positioned to help organizations turn their data and knowledge into an advantage for AI. Alan has spent his career building category-defining businesses in data and AI, and he knows how to translate a powerful technology platform into durable customer value and sustained growth. His experience scaling global organizations, combined with his deep understanding of this market, makes him the right leader to take Stardog into its next phase of growth. I'm excited to have him on the team." said Craig Harper, CEO of Stardog.

A Proven Leader in Data and AI

Gibson joined Alteryx pre-Series A, where he spent 11 years in leadership roles across the company's Enterprise and Strategic sales organizations. Following Alteryx's IPO, he led the company's EMEA organization as the business scaled to more than $600 million in global revenue..

He subsequently served as Chief Revenue Officer at leading data and AI companies Dremio and DataCamp, guiding global revenue organizations through periods of rapid growth and transformation.

Most recently, at DataCamp, Gibson modernized the company's go-to-market motion, doubled the business, and drove significant gains in profitability, helping position the company toward $100 million in revenue.

"I've spent my career helping organizations turn data and AI innovation into business value, and Stardog is uniquely positioned at the intersection of data, knowledge, semantics, and enterprise AI," said Alan Gibson, Chief Revenue Officer at Stardog. "The market is rapidly recognizing that powerful AI requires more than models and data. Enterprises need context, meaning, and trusted knowledge to make AI useful and actionable. I'm excited to join Stardog and help bring that vision to more organizations around the world."

Gibson is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and lives in Orange County, California.

About Stardog

Stardog is a data and AI company providing the semantic foundation for the agentic enterprise. Trusted by Fortune 1000 organizations, its mission is to strengthen artificial intelligence with human intelligence and empower organizations to make critical, data-driven decisions across every level of the enterprise.

The Stardog Semantic AI Platform, built on World Wide Web Consortium open standards, connects enterprise data where it lives and adds the semantic context AI needs to understand it, enabling organizations to build trusted AI applications and deploy intelligent agents that can reason, explain, and act.

Learn more at www.stardog.com

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SOURCE Stardog