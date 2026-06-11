New identity reflects Stardog's vision for trusted AI built on enterprise knowledge

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leader in Semantic AI for the enterprise, today unveiled a new brand identity, logo, and messaging platform centered on a defining belief for the next era of AI:

Artificial Intelligence Strengthened by Human Intelligence.

Leader in Semantic AI for the enterprise, unveils new brand identity and vision for trusted Enterprise AI. Post this AI with more I Speed Speed

As enterprises accelerate investments in AI agents, copilots, and autonomous systems, the challenge is no longer simply building smarter AI. The challenge is ensuring AI operates with the context, governance, and understanding required to deliver trusted business outcomes.

"For years, Stardog has helped organizations create a shared understanding of their business through semantic technologies, knowledge graphs, and AI-ready data foundations," said Craig Harper, CEO of Stardog. "As enterprises move from AI experimentation to AI at scale, trust becomes the critical requirement. AI needs more than access to data. It needs context, meaning, and governance."

The company's new brand reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI. While much of the market remains focused on models, automation, and agent frameworks, Stardog believes the next phase of AI adoption will depend on helping people and AI systems operate from a common understanding of the business.

"When Stardog was founded, the vision was to help people interact with enterprise information in the language of the business," said Navin Sharma, Chief Product Officer at Stardog. "Today, organizations are preparing for a future where humans and AI agents work together every day. Success will depend on a shared understanding of enterprise knowledge, policies, relationships, and context."

As part of this vision, Stardog is advancing the concept of the Semantic Control Plane, a natural evolution of the Semantic AI Platform as enterprises move from AI-assisted decision support toward trusted agentic execution. The Semantic Control Plane provides a collaborative environment for humans and agents to scale intelligence with governance, oversight, and continuous calibration of enterprise knowledge as organizations increase the use of autonomous AI.

The rebrand also reflects Stardog's view that trust will become the defining factor in enterprise AI adoption.

"AI can generate content and recommendations, but human intelligence remains essential," said Sandy Terry, EVP of Global Marketing at Stardog. "People provide judgment, accountability, experience, and context. Organizations need AI that is transparent, explainable, and grounded in enterprise knowledge. The companies that succeed will combine the scale of artificial intelligence with the understanding that only people can provide."

The new visual identity modernizes Stardog's brand while reinforcing its long-standing mission: helping organizations build trusted AI on a foundation of connected enterprise knowledge.

About Stardog

Stardog is a data and AI company providing the semantic foundation for the agentic enterprise. Trusted by Fortune 1000 organizations, its mission is to strengthen artificial intelligence with human intelligence and empower organizations to make critical, data-driven decisions across every level of the enterprise.

The Stardog Semantic AI Platform, built on World Wide Web Consortium open standards, connects enterprise data where it lives and adds the semantic context AI needs to understand it, enabling organizations to build trusted AI applications and deploy intelligent agents that can reason, explain, and act.

Learn more at www.stardog.com

Media Contact:

Sandy Terry

[email protected]

SOURCE Stardog