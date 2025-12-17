Carnegie Hall Partners with Stardog to Introduce AI-Powered Tool Helping Visitors to Explore 130+ Years of Performance History

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Hall, one of the world's greatest concert halls, is partnering with leading AI and knowledge graph company Stardog to introduce an AI-powered tool that helps online visitors to search and explore the Hall's vast performance database of more than 62,000 events.

This new digital resource invites everyone—from music lovers and students to historians and artists—to easily learn more about the incredible array of concerts and events that have taken place at the iconic music venue over the last 130+ years.

Online visitors can now ask questions through a conversational AI chat interface ( carnegiehall.org/voicebox ), inquiring about the wide variety of artists who have appeared on the Hall's illustrious stages, discovering which musical compositions or songs were performed, how often, and by whom—making Carnegie Hall's performance history accessible to fans in a new, exciting way.

"As an organization, we're always looking at how technology can improve the experience of those we serve at Carnegie Hall," said Ezra Wiesner, Chief Information Officer at Carnegie Hall. "We're excited to work with Stardog and use their cutting-edge technology to experiment with a new window into the world of Carnegie Hall in a way that honors its history and inspires new generations of music lovers to explore."

Stardog, better known for building advanced AI systems for NASA and enterprise giants like Morgan Stanley, Raytheon, and Bosch, is branching into the cultural sector with this collaboration. Stardog Voicebox, the company's knowledge graph-powered natural language interface, allows end users in the general public to ask questions and receive precise, context-rich answers from Carnegie Hall's database.

"At Stardog, we help organizations uncover trusted and often hidden insights from their data," said CEO Craig Harper. "AI can be a very abstract concept for the general public and partnering with Carnegie Hall is a unique opportunity to bring our technology to the public in a way that is meaningful, educational, and enduring."

More About Carnegie Hall's Susan W. Rose Archives

Carnegie Hall's Archives was established in 1986. Since no central repository existed prior to that time, a significant portion of the Hall's documented history had been lost, discarded, or otherwise forgotten. For nearly 40 years, the Archives team has meticulously re-constructed the Hall's history, frequently turning to concertgoers, artists, and music lovers across the country to collect more than 400,000 items related to more than 62,000 performances and events.

In 2012, the Archives entered a new chapter launching an initiative to conserve and digitize most of its historic materials, ensuring that the Hall's legacy is preserved and can be shared with future generations. In 2013, searchable program information from 1891 through the present day was made available directly to the public through its online Performance History Search . In 2019, the Hall's new Digital Collections invited the public to search and explore select archival collections online for the very first time.

The launch of carnegiehall.org/voicebox in 2025—inviting users to experiment by utilizing the latest tools available in the world of AI—underscores the Hall's commitment to preservation, education, and accessibility in the digital age.

"In 2017, we decided to make our semantic linked open data available on the web, enabling us to connect our information to other data found online," said Rob Hudson, Assistant Director of Carnegie Hall's Rose Museum and Archives. "The introduction of Voicebox builds on that foundation, encouraging online visitors to interact with our history in a fun, easy way."

About Stardog

Stardog is a Data and AI company dedicated to empowering organizations to make critical, data-driven decisions from the boardroom to the battlefield. Our Semantic AI Platform unifies complex data and transforms it into trusted, contextual, and actionable insights. Trusted by leaders such as NASA, Morgan Stanley, and Raytheon, Stardog provides knowledge workers with secure, transparent, and AI-driven access to the data they need. To learn more, visit https://www.stardog.com/ .

About Carnegie Hall

Since it opened in 1891, Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for musical excellence as the aspirational destination for the world's finest artists. From Tchaikovsky, Dvorák, Mahler, and Bartók to George Gershwin, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland, and The Beatles, music-making by a long list of artists representing the best of every genre has filled Carnegie Hall over the years.

Today, Carnegie Hall presents a wide range of performances each season including concert series curated by acclaimed artists and composers; citywide festivals featuring collaborations with leading NYC cultural institutions; orchestral performances, chamber music, new music concerts, and recitals; and the best in jazz, global, and popular music.

Complementing these performance activities, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute creates wide-reaching music education and social impact programs that serve hundreds of thousands of people annually. These programs, along with a growing range of digital initiatives that extend Carnegie Hall's reach worldwide, play a central role in delivering on Carnegie Hall's commitment to making great music accessible to as many people as possible. For more information, visit carnegiehall.org .

