STARK Opens Luxury Rug Showroom in Charleston, Expanding Its Presence in the Southeast Design Market

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARK, the nation's leading name in luxury rugs and carpets, proudly announces the opening of its newest showroom in Charleston, South Carolina. Officially opening May 11, the showroom marks a significant expansion into one of the country's most dynamic and design-forward markets.

Located in the heart of Charleston's thriving design community, the new STARK showroom will serve interior designers, architects, and discerning homeowners seeking the highest level of craftsmanship, customization, and material innovation.

For over 85 years, STARK has been synonymous with exceptional quality, artisanal construction, and sophisticated design. The Charleston showroom will feature a curated presentation of STARK's most sought-after collections, including hand-knotted wool and silk rugs, custom broadloom, performance-driven constructions, hospitality and fully bespoke capabilities.

"Charleston is a city where design, history, and craftsmanship intersect in a truly meaningful way," said Drew Olson, National VP of Sales, STARK. "We're excited to become part of this vibrant community and to offer designers a dedicated space to explore our collections, collaborate on custom projects, and bring their visions to life with STARK."

The space is designed to be both inspiring and functional — offering designers a dedicated environment to explore large-scale samples, collaborate on custom projects, and access STARK's full range of construction techniques and finishes. The showroom will also host educational events, designer previews, and curated gatherings to foster long-term relationships within the Charleston trade community.

To celebrate the opening, STARK will host a series of private preview events for top designers and media, followed by an official opening reception on May 6.

With this launch, STARK reinforces its commitment to expanding its footprint in key luxury markets while continuing to serve the design trade with the highest level of service, speed, and creative partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Ana Ceballos

[email protected]

About STARK

Founded in 1938, STARK is a premier supplier of custom rugs and carpets, serving the interior design community with handcrafted, high-quality floorcoverings. Known for its innovation, customization capabilities, and commitment to excellence, STARK operates showrooms across the United States and internationally.

SOURCE Stark Carpet