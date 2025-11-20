STARK Acquires Fort Street Studio, Preserving Its Artistic Legacy and Bespoke Craft

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STARK, the leader in luxury carpet and rug design, has acquired Fort Street Studio, the renowned atelier founded by artists Janis Provisor and Brad Davis, celebrated for pioneering painterly, hand-knotted silk rugs that blur the line between fine art and design.

This strategic acquisition reinforces STARK's commitment to supporting boutique brands defined by artistic integrity and custom craftsmanship. Fort Street Studio will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the STARK portfolio, maintaining its creative independence, bespoke production, and deeply personal approach to design.

"Fort Street Studio embodies everything that defines true luxury; artistry, integrity, and individuality," said Chad Stark, CEO of STARK. "For our most discerning clients, this partnership strengthens our ability to offer something truly special, products that are not only beautiful, but meaningful, created with an artist's hand and a collector's sensibility. It's a strategic step that deepens our connection to design at its highest level."

From their beginnings as accomplished visual artists, Provisor and Davis infused their creative practice into rug-making, establishing Fort Street Studio in the 1990s as a global reference for innovation in texture, technique, and tone. Each rug remains a bespoke work of art — crafted by hand, guided by the founders' painterly ethos.

"At STARK, we have an enduring respect for craftsmanship, and the integrity of handmade product," said Greg Rosenblatt, Chief Operating Officer of STARK. "Fort Street Studio's devotion to true artistry and its custom, hand-knotted process resonates deeply with our own values. This partnership honors the human hand at the center of every creation, every knot placed with intention, every fiber chosen with care, every detail shaped by the hands and heart behind it. Together, we are preserving the soul of handcrafted work while delivering the highest level of quality and service to our clients.

The full Fort Street Studio team, including current Creative and Sales Director Paul Melo, will remain in place to ensure creative continuity, client relationships, and the preservation of the brand's unique identity and direction.

"This partnership is grounded in collaboration," said Johanna Kohr, CMO of STARK. "Our goal is to amplify Fort Street Studio's unique brand positioning, preserving what makes it exceptional: its intimacy, creativity, and artistic spirit while giving it the strength and reach to grow."

Together, STARK and Fort Street Studio will continue to champion craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity ensuring that the art of the handmade remains at the heart of modern luxury design.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE STARK Carpet