StarLovin Launches Automated Instagram DM Features for Creators

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarLovin, a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform, helps creators, influencers, affiliate marketers, coaches, course creators, social media managers, and small businesses turn Instagram DMs and Facebook Messenger conversations into owned audience relationships through automated lead capture and email collection. Built to be affordable, easy to use, and powerful for the workflows creators actually need, StarLovin gives users a practical way to capture emails, manage contacts, and grow beyond the limits of social engagement.

From Instagram Engagement to Email Capture

For many creators, Instagram is where discovery happens. Followers comment on Reels, reply to Stories, ask for links in DMs, or request access to guides, discounts, templates, and other resources. But without a simple way to collect contact information, much of that interest stays locked inside the platform.

Collect Emails Directly Inside DMs

StarLovin's email collection feature allows creators to request an email address directly inside an Instagram DM before delivering a link, freebie, guide, offer, or download. Once a follower enters their email, StarLovin checks that it is in a valid email format, sends the promised content, and saves the contact for future follow-up.

The same email capture workflow also works in Facebook Messenger conversations for connected Facebook Pages, providing a consistent way to collect leads across Meta's messaging channels.

This creates a smoother path from engagement to lead capture. Instead of sending every interested follower straight to an external form, creators can keep the interaction inside the conversation where the intent is already active. A follower who comments "GUIDE" or "LINK" can automatically receive a DM, provide an email address, and get the requested resource within the same flow.

Building an Audience Creators Own

The feature is designed for creators who want to reduce their dependence on social algorithms while building a more durable audience. Email lists give creators a direct channel to reach followers, promote launches, share newsletters, follow up on offers, and connect with marketing tools such as Mailchimp, ConvertKit, Beehiiv, or other email platforms.

By connecting Instagram DMs, email capture, automation, and contact management, StarLovin helps creators turn casual engagement into measurable growth opportunities.

About StarLovin

StarLovin is a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform built for creators, influencers, affiliate marketers, coaches, course creators, social media managers, and small businesses. The platform helps users automate DM replies, collect emails, manage contacts, centralize conversations, and turn Instagram and Facebook engagement into measurable growth. StarLovin uses AI-assisted software development to build faster and operate more efficiently, passing those savings back to creators through affordable pricing, reliable infrastructure, and a faster product roadmap.

SOURCE Starlovin