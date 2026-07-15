StarLovin Highlights Email Capture and Contacts for Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger Automation

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Starlovin

Jul 15, 2026, 01:47 ET

RENO, Nev., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarLovin, a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform, recently highlighted email capture and Contacts features for its Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger automation workflows. The update helps creators, media operators, coaches, and small businesses respond faster, collect emails when appropriate, and turn social engagement into follow-up opportunities they can keep.

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StarLovin

StarLovin, a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform, recently highlighted email capture and Contacts features for its Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger automation workflows. The update helps creators, media operators, coaches, and small businesses respond faster, collect emails when appropriate, and turn social engagement into follow-up opportunities they can keep.

Turning Instagram and Facebook Interactions Into Saved Contacts

StarLovin, a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform, recently highlighted email capture and Contacts features for its Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger automation workflows. The update helps creators, media operators, coaches, and small businesses respond faster, collect emails when appropriate, and turn social engagement into follow-up opportunities they can keep.

Keeping Conversations Organized With Social Inbox

StarLovin, a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform, recently highlighted email capture and Contacts features for its Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger automation workflows. The update helps creators, media operators, coaches, and small businesses respond faster, collect emails when appropriate, and turn social engagement into follow-up opportunities they can keep.

Built for Simple, Affordable Creator Workflows

StarLovin, a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform, recently highlighted email capture and Contacts features for its Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger automation workflows. The update helps creators, media operators, coaches, and small businesses respond faster, collect emails when appropriate, and turn social engagement into follow-up opportunities they can keep.

About StarLovin

StarLovin, a Meta-approved creator growth automation platform, recently highlighted email capture and Contacts features for its Instagram DM and Facebook Messenger automation workflows. The update helps creators, media operators, coaches, and small businesses respond faster, collect emails when appropriate, and turn social engagement into follow-up opportunities they can keep.

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