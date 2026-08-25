Starwood Pet Travel Reports Record Demand for Portugal Pet Relocations, With Requests Up 77% Since 2022

Company data shows 2025 as the busiest year on record for U.S. and U.K. families relocating pets to Portugal, with pet safety cited as families' top concern

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Pet Travel, an IATA-certified international pet relocation company, today announced that requests to relocate pets to Portugal have climbed sharply over the past four years, with 2025 marking the busiest year in the company's history for the destination. New analysis of Starwood's inbound inquiries shows Portugal has emerged as one of the fastest-growing destinations for pet-owning families relocating abroad, driven by remote work flexibility, residency programs, and a broader wave of Americans and Britons relocating to Southern Europe.

Starwood Pet Travel CRM data on Portugal pet relocation inquiries from 2016-2026 YTD

Since 2016, Starwood has fielded more than 3,100 requests from families seeking to bring their pets to Portugal. The pace of that demand has accelerated dramatically in recent years: inquiries rose from 454 in 2022 to 804 in 2025, a 77% increase in just three years, and grew at a compound annual rate of roughly 78% between 2019 and 2025.

The data also shows what matters most to families making the move. Among respondents who shared their top priority, 46% said their greatest concern was their pet's safety during transit, well ahead of cost (25%), transparent customer service (18%), and full-service convenience (11%). Dogs made up nearly three-quarters of pets relocated, though cats represented a meaningful and growing share of the company's Portugal caseload, and more than four in ten families brought two or more pets along for the move.

The United States remains Starwood's largest source market for Portugal relocations by a wide margin, with the United Kingdom the second-largest, reflecting Portugal's growing appeal to English-speaking expats pursuing residency, remote work, and retirement abroad.

"Portugal has gone from a niche request to one of our fastest-growing destinations, and the numbers bear that out. Families aren't just moving themselves anymore, they're moving their whole household, pets included, and they want a partner who treats that move with the same care they would. Pet safety topping the list of concerns isn't surprising to us; it's the reason our business exists."

— Brett Furlong, CEO, Starwood Pet Travel

"We recently used Starwood Pet Travel to manage the logistics of relocating our pet from the US to Portugal. The Starwood team made it a seamless process and managed all aspects of our pet's journey in compliance with ever-changing EU regulations. I highly recommend Starwood for your pet relocation needs!"

— Laurie Lawson, Starwood Pet Travel customer (★★★★★ Google review)

Starwood attributes the growth to a combination of factors: Portugal's popularity among digital nomads and retirees, its relatively straightforward pet import requirements compared to some EU destinations, and increased awareness of professional pet relocation services among first-time international movers. The company has expanded its Portugal-specific resources, including destination guides and import requirement checklists, to meet the rising demand.

Looking ahead, Starwood expects continued interest in Portugal as a relocation destination and plans to expand its content and support resources for the route, including detailed guidance on the country's pet import requirements, quarantine rules, and airline welfare standards.

Moving a Pet to Portugal? Learn more about Starwood's Portugal pet relocation services, import requirements, and quarantine guidance at www.starwoodpet.com/locations/portugal.

About Starwood Pet Travel

Starwood Pet Travel is an IATA-certified international pet relocation company that helps families safely move their pets around the world. Backed by a network of pet travel coordinators and airline and customs specialists, Starwood manages every stage of the relocation process, from import documentation and health certificates to crate training, booking, and door-to-door logistics. Starwood is part of IVC Evidensia. Learn more at www.starwoodpet.com.

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Media Contact

Georgiana Strait — Marketing Manager, Starwood Pet Travel

[email protected] | 573-337-8415

SOURCE Starwood Pet Travel