The True Cost of International Pet Travel: 2026 Data Report

Starwood Pet Travel Releases New Data Showing What Pet Parents Are Really Paying to Relocate Pets Internationally in 2026

CAPE CORAL, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Pet Travel, an international pet transportation company, has released its 2026 International Pet Travel Cost Report, offering one of the most detailed looks at what families are actually spending to relocate dogs and cats abroad.

The report analyzes thousands of real pet relocation quotes across major international destinations, offering insight into how costs vary based on destination country, airline routing complexity, quarantine requirements, pet size, and the number of pets traveling together.

According to the report, international pet relocation costs in 2026 frequently ranged from approximately:

$4,000 to $6,000+ for many single-pet international relocations

$6,000 to $9,000+ for families relocating multiple pets

$10,000+ for highly regulated destinations, complex airline routings, large breeds, or moves involving multiple pets and specialized accommodations

Australia, New Zealand, and other highly regulated destinations consistently produced some of the highest quoted totals due to strict import sequencing, quarantine preparation, veterinary requirements, and limited airline routing availability.

The report also highlights how additional services are increasingly becoming standard considerations for pet parents moving abroad, particularly among families relocating to highly regulated destinations.

According to the dataset:

Nearly 47% of booked clients added Starwood's Pet Protection Plan (PPP) for additional travel protection and contingency support

More than 67% opted into CareTags smart pet identification technology for added visibility and peace of mind during international travel

Many clients also upgraded to professionally sourced airline-approved kennels to reduce the risk of airline compliance issues, incorrect crate sizing, or denied travel

The report found that these optional upgrades are becoming increasingly common as international pet travel grows more complex.

Starwood's Pet Protection Plan (PPP) averaged approximately $287 per booking in the dataset, while CareTags averaged approximately $413 depending on configuration and number of pets.

The company says these upgrades are often selected by families moving pets long-distance or relocating to destinations with strict import requirements, quarantine preparation, or limited airline routing options.

"Families are increasingly looking for risk reduction and added peace of mind," said Adam Melton, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Starwood Pet Travel. "International pet relocation involves moving living family members across borders, airline systems, veterinary requirements, and changing import regulations. Many clients prefer additional layers of preparation and support."

The report arrives amid continued growth in international relocation trends, remote work mobility, overseas employment, military relocation, and Americans moving abroad with pets.

Australia emerged as the most commonly quoted international destination in the dataset by a significant margin, reflecting continued demand for highly regulated international pet transport services.

The report identified several of the top international destinations families are relocating pets to in 2026, including:

Australia

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Germany

Switzerland

Median quoted costs varied substantially by destination due to airline routing, quarantine rules, import complexity, overall travel distance, and the number of pets included in the move.

For Australia, many international pet relocations frequently ranged:

Around $5,000 to $7,000+ for single-pet relocations

Around $8,000 to $12,000+ for families relocating multiple pets

Higher for large dog breeds, complex routing requirements, or moves requiring extensive veterinary sequencing and quarantine preparation

European destinations generally trended slightly lower depending on routing and pet size, while destinations with strict import sequencing or limited airline availability consistently produced higher quote totals.

Unlike low-cost providers that may offer limited support, Starwood positions itself as a premium service provider focused on concierge-level coordination and risk reduction.

"There are cheaper options in the market," Melton added. "But international pet travel is not an area where families want uncertainty. One paperwork issue, kennel mistake, airline embargo, or missed timeline can create major complications. Our clients are investing in experience, preparation, communication, and peace of mind."

The company says many international moves now require months of planning, especially for destinations with quarantine rules or strict veterinary protocols.

The full report also explores:

Average international pet travel costs by destination and number of pets

Why Australia and other highly regulated countries cost more

The hidden costs pet owners often overlook

Why airline-approved kennels matter more than most travelers expect

How premium pet transportation services differ from lower-cost alternatives

Common mistakes families make when planning international pet moves

The report includes access to Starwood's international pet relocation cost calculator and educational planning resources.

Download the Full Report

Readers can download the full 2026 International Pet Travel Cost Report here:

DOWNLOAD REPORT

Helpful Resources

About Starwood Pet Travel

Starwood Pet Travel is one of the largest international pet transportation companies in the United States, helping families relocate dogs and cats worldwide through personalized, concierge-style pet travel coordination. The company specializes in complex international pet relocations, airline coordination, veterinary compliance support, documentation guidance, and door-to-door pet transportation services.

Media Contact

Georgiana Strait

Marketing Manager

Starwood Pet Travel

[email protected]

573-337-8415

SOURCE Starwood Pet Travel