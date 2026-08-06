Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.01 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.40 per Diluted Share –

– Invested $2.5 Billion in the Quarter and $6.7 Billion through July –

– Record Total Assets of $31.8 Billion and Commercial Lending Assets of $17.3 Billion –

– Repurchased $30 Million of Common Shares in the Six Months –

– Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

– Awarded Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for 10th Time in 12 Years –

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company delivered second quarter GAAP net income of $6.6 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $151.5 million. See reconciliation tables below.

"Real estate fundamentals are improving steadily in almost every asset class, supported by a drop in construction and broad and robust economic growth. This provides a more constructive backdrop to deploy capital and improving credit in our loan portfolio. For us importantly, it provides a solid foundation to support the values of our real estate owned and underperforming loan assets. We expect to resolve nearly $900 million of underperforming assets by year end or shortly thereafter, returning the trapped equity to higher use cases across all our business lines," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We have invested $6.7 billion through July, at double digit return on equity, and our $2.1 billion of corporate debt transactions in the quarter extends our weighted average corporate debt maturity to 3.7 years and lowers our cost of funds, solidifying an already strong balance sheet. This positions us well to continue deploying capital and driving growth across all our business lines," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039

International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13758023

The playback can be accessed through August 20, 2026.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2026, the Company has successfully deployed $120 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $32 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 327,151

$ 66,991

$ —

$ 4,273

$ —

$ 398,415

$ —

$ 398,415 Interest income from investment securities 15,344

481

—

22,170

—

37,995

(33,245)

4,750 Servicing fees 111

—

—

20,476

—

20,587

(3,920)

16,667 Rental income 19,808

—

63,827

4,219

—

87,854

—

87,854 Other revenues 1,800

1,474

362

1,524

822

5,982

—

5,982 Total revenues 364,214

68,946

64,189

52,662

822

550,833

(37,165)

513,668 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 165

—

—

—

30,392

30,557

—

30,557 Interest expense 160,750

38,625

28,775

9,117

107,564

344,831

(254)

344,577 General and administrative 14,979

6,015

7,925

23,661

4,114

56,694

—

56,694 Costs of rental operations 16,161

—

7,254

2,898

—

26,313

—

26,313 Depreciation and amortization 4,780

9

29,137

1,082

252

35,260

—

35,260 Credit loss provision, net 29,816

348

—

—

—

30,164

—

30,164 Other expense 88

787

227

101

—

1,203

—

1,203 Total costs and expenses 226,739

45,784

73,318

36,859

142,322

525,022

(254)

524,768 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

33,087

33,087 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

1,018

—

1,018

726

1,744 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (1,587)

—

—

(1,717)

—

(3,304)

3,252

(52) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (12,711)

—

—

12,650

—

(61)

—

(61) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

4,929

—

—

4,929

—

4,929 Earnings from unconsolidated entities —

2,677

—

193

—

2,870

(154)

2,716 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 88

—

27

2,264

—

2,379

—

2,379 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 21,529

350

8,354

983

(34,240)

(3,024)

—

(3,024) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (5,719)

—

13

—

—

(5,706)

—

(5,706) Other (loss) income, net (2,597)

—

(1,092)

6

—

(3,683)

—

(3,683) Total other (loss) income (997)

3,027

12,231

15,397

(34,240)

(4,582)

36,911

32,329 Income (loss) before income taxes 136,478

26,189

3,102

31,200

(175,740)

21,229

—

21,229 Income tax (provision) benefit (2,536)

(95)

8

(3,601)

—

(6,224)

—

(6,224) Net income (loss) 133,942

26,094

3,110

27,599

(175,740)

15,005

—

15,005 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

—

(5,325)

(3,119)

—

(8,448)

—

(8,448) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 133,938

$ 26,094

$ (2,215)

$ 24,480

$ (175,740)

$ 6,557

$ —

$ 6,557

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 133,938

$ 26,094

$ (2,215)

$ 24,480

$ (175,740)

$ 6,557 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,629

—

—

4,629 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

(2,724)

(2,226)

—

(4,950) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,585

788

2,014

1,449

6,477

13,313 Depreciation and amortization 4,817

—

29,632

1,121

—

35,570 Straight-line rent adjustment —

—

(1,697)

57

—

(1,640) Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 4,675

—

—

12,686

—

17,361 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 2,536

95

(8)

3,601

—

6,224 Other non-cash items 5

447

(82)

(407)

—

(37) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 12,711

—

—

(12,650)

—

61 Credit loss provision, net 29,816

348

—

—

—

30,164 Securities 1,587

—

—

1,717

—

3,304 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(4,929)

—

—

(4,929) Derivatives (21,529)

(350)

(8,354)

(983)

34,240

3,024 Foreign currency 5,719

—

(13)

—

—

5,706 Earnings from unconsolidated entities —

(2,677)

—

(193)

—

(2,870) Sales of properties (32)

—

(27)

(2,264)

—

(2,323) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (454)

—

—

12,636

—

12,182 Securities (51)

—

—

(682)

—

(733) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

18,208

—

—

18,208 Derivatives 8,570

248

(235)

1,650

(2,907)

7,326 Foreign currency 803

—

13

—

—

816 Earnings from unconsolidated entities —

2,146

—

469

—

2,615 Sales of properties 32

—

(35)

1,928

—

1,925 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 185,728

$ 27,139

$ 34,177

$ 42,389

$ (137,930)

$ 151,503 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.49

$ 0.07

$ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ (0.36)

$ 0.40

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 637,465

$ 128,429

$ —

$ 6,332

$ —

$ 772,226

$ —

$ 772,226 Interest income from investment securities 30,981

865

—

46,103

—

77,949

(67,761)

10,188 Servicing fees 223

—

—

72,095

—

72,318

(7,631)

64,687 Rental income 36,113

—

124,670

7,042

—

167,825

—

167,825 Other revenues 4,013

2,947

819

1,927

1,492

11,198

—

11,198 Total revenues 708,795

132,241

125,489

133,499

1,492

1,101,516

(75,392)

1,026,124 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 197

—

—

—

66,542

66,739

—

66,739 Interest expense 315,673

75,321

56,726

15,943

210,218

673,881

(398)

673,483 General and administrative 31,771

11,933

16,793

45,589

8,941

115,027

—

115,027 Costs of rental operations 29,377

—

14,514

5,556

—

49,447

—

49,447 Depreciation and amortization 9,017

19

57,215

2,232

503

68,986

—

68,986 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 30,402

(615)

—

—

—

29,787

—

29,787 Other expense 165

899

299

241

—

1,604

—

1,604 Total costs and expenses 416,602

87,557

145,547

69,561

286,204

1,005,471

(398)

1,005,073 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

65,589

65,589 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

2,022

—

2,022

(815)

1,207 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (1,136)

—

—

(9,638)

—

(10,774)

10,811

37 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (33,691)

—

—

20,962

—

(12,729)

—

(12,729) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

17,393

—

—

17,393

—

17,393 Earnings from unconsolidated entities —

3,520

—

605

—

4,125

(591)

3,534 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 298

—

496

2,264

—

3,058

—

3,058 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 37,892

439

10,630

1,225

(55,673)

(5,487)

—

(5,487) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (11,834)

—

38

—

—

(11,796)

—

(11,796) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(31)

(304)

—

—

(335)

—

(335) Other (loss) income, net (5,472)

51

(1,401)

6

—

(6,816)

—

(6,816) Total other (loss) income (13,943)

3,979

26,852

17,446

(55,673)

(21,339)

74,994

53,655 Income (loss) before income taxes 278,250

48,663

6,794

81,384

(340,385)

74,706

—

74,706 Income tax benefit (provision) 9,192

(145)

25

(11,351)

—

(2,279)

—

(2,279) Net income (loss) 287,442

48,518

6,819

70,033

(340,385)

72,427

—

72,427 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (7)

—

(12,152)

(1,833)

—

(13,992)

—

(13,992) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 287,435

$ 48,518

$ (5,333)

$ 68,200

$ (340,385)

$ 58,435

$ —

$ 58,435

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the six months ended June 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 287,435

$ 48,518

$ (5,333)

$ 68,200

$ (340,385)

$ 58,435 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

9,258

—

—

9,258 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

(4,031)

(6,971)

—

(11,002) Non-cash equity compensation expense 5,669

1,540

4,009

2,874

13,215

27,307 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

5,567

5,567 Depreciation and amortization 9,090

—

58,206

2,313

—

69,609 Straight-line rent adjustment —

—

(3,346)

171

—

(3,175) Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 9,749

—

—

18,062

—

27,811 Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair value adjustments (9,192)

145

(25)

11,351

—

2,279 Other non-cash items 7

447

(164)

(813)

—

(523) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 33,691

—

—

(20,962)

—

12,729 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 30,402

(615)

—

—

—

29,787 Securities 1,136

—

—

9,638

—

10,774 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(17,393)

—

—

(17,393) Derivatives (37,892)

(439)

(10,630)

(1,225)

55,673

5,487 Foreign currency 11,834

—

(38)

—

—

11,796 Earnings from unconsolidated entities —

(3,520)

—

(605)

—

(4,125) Sales of properties (356)

—

(496)

(2,264)

—

(3,116) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (822)

—

—

21,194

—

20,372 Securities (137)

—

—

(5,936)

—

(6,073) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

37,029

—

—

37,029 Derivatives 21,205

279

(3,324)

1,926

(5,724)

14,362 Foreign currency 942

—

38

—

—

980 Earnings from unconsolidated entities —

2,657

—

905

—

3,562 Sales of properties (4,753)

—

(135)

1,928

—

(2,960) Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 358,008

$ 49,012

$ 63,625

$ 99,786

$ (271,654)

$ 298,777 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.94

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.26

$ (0.71)

$ 0.78

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of June 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,616

$ 206,331

$ 30,912

$ 9,281

$ 98,452

$ 367,592

$ —

$ 367,592 Restricted cash 177,912

46,173

2,802

189

45,688

272,764

—

272,764 Loans held-for-investment, net 16,965,888

2,851,080

—

—

—

19,816,968

—

19,816,968 Loans held-for-sale 2,154,653

—

—

62,828

—

2,217,481

—

2,217,481 Investment securities 556,876

123,934

—

1,262,903

—

1,943,713

(1,540,884)

402,829 Properties, net 1,028,671

—

2,938,255

31,743

—

3,998,669

—

3,998,669 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

1,725,368

—

—

1,725,368

—

1,725,368 Investments in unconsolidated entities 8,514

61,517

—

33,200

—

103,231

(15,030)

88,201 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets, net 2,522

—

405,459

71,062

—

479,043

(38,069)

440,974 Derivative assets 23,233

—

931

242

—

24,406

—

24,406 Accrued interest receivable 195,044

3,611

4

493

1,664

200,816

—

200,816 Other assets 195,215

20,947

111,988

(16,670)

50,735

362,215

—

362,215 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

30,868,147

30,868,147 Total Assets $ 21,331,144

$ 3,433,002

$ 5,215,719

$ 1,595,708

$ 196,539

$ 31,772,112

$ 29,274,164

$ 61,046,276 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 232,135

$ 38,666

$ 123,067

$ 37,521

$ 144,167

$ 575,556

$ —

$ 575,556 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

27,033

27,033

—

27,033 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

180,744

180,744

—

180,744 Derivative liabilities 64,972

—

—

—

26,601

91,573

—

91,573 Secured financing agreements, net 9,496,528

716,722

731,638

583,078

2,491,581

14,019,547

(19,656)

13,999,891 Securitized financing, net 1,603,874

1,810,038

1,397,599

—

—

4,811,511

—

4,811,511 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

4,882,722

4,882,722

—

4,882,722 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

29,293,820

29,293,820 Total Liabilities 11,397,509

2,565,426

2,252,304

620,599

7,752,848

24,588,686

29,274,164

53,862,850 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

356,377

—

—

356,377

—

356,377 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,798

3,798

—

3,798 Additional paid-in capital 2,904,306

465,056

329,107

(974,433)

4,267,303

6,991,339

—

6,991,339 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(167,962)

(167,962)

—

(167,962) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 7,019,517

402,520

2,072,106

1,827,396

(11,659,448)

(337,909)

—

(337,909) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,697

—

—

—

—

9,697

—

9,697 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 9,933,520

867,576

2,401,213

852,963

(7,556,309)

6,498,963

—

6,498,963 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

—

205,825

122,146

—

328,086

—

328,086 Total Permanent Equity 9,933,635

867,576

2,607,038

975,109

(7,556,309)

6,827,049

—

6,827,049 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 21,331,144

$ 3,433,002

$ 5,215,719

$ 1,595,708

$ 196,539

$ 31,772,112

$ 29,274,164

$ 61,046,276

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.