State Farm® Enhances Auto Claims Self-Service for Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Eligible State Farm customers driving 2020 or newer Toyota/Lexus models can opt in to share accident data to help facilitate claims processing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As vehicle technology evolves, State Farm is continuing to advance the ways we support customers—part of the Next Gen Good Neighbor strategy to modernize our technological approach and promote safer roadways for everyone.

State Farm has announced a new collaboration with Connected Analytic Services, LLC (CAS), a Toyota affiliate, by adding an optional, self-service auto claims safety feature for millions of eligible customers. Based on customer consent, CAS can process data from Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with data communication modules.

State Farm will offer eligible customers who own 2020 or newer Toyota or Lexus vehicles the option to use the State Farm® app, to share information on a one-time basis designed to help make the claim process more efficient.

"This service helps make the claims process easier by providing faster insight into what happened and what needs to happen next," said Jennifer Megargell, Vice President of Property & Casualty Claims. "By using real-time data, we can more quickly confirm important details and help move claims forward efficiently. At the same time, customers continue to receive the personal support and guidance they expect from their State Farm agent."

Customers will be able to review their consent option in the Claims Hub of the State Farm app on the "Claims" tab. If a customer provides express consent, claim representatives may access accident information that can include the vehicle's direction of travel, speed, point of impact, and the loss location displayed on a map.

Using vehicle sensor capabilities, an accident report may help reduce the time customers spend describing what happened and enable State Farm claim teams to better understand specific moments earlier in the process. After customer consent is provided, telematics data is accessed only for the date and time of loss and used only for claims resolution. The driving data collected is not applied for rating or underwriting. Opting out of data sharing has no impact on the ability to file a claim and does not change the customer's preferred claim experience.

"At Connected Analytic Services, one of the ways we deliver on our mission is enabling Toyota and Lexus owners to put their vehicle data to work for them," said Joe Guerin, Vice President of Insurance Products & Data Solutions. "With informed customer consent, vehicle data can be made available to support the claims process, providing partners such as State Farm with objective, vehicle-derived insights into loss events that can accelerate claim understanding."

State Farm offers a broad suite of telematics-powered capabilities that help customers stay informed and get support when it matters most. Through Drive Safe & Save®, eligible customers can share driving-behavior data like speeding, acceleration, cornering, hard braking, and phone use while driving to receive personalized feedback and potential insurance savings.

Accident Assistance is a no-cost feature in the State Farm app that helps detect accidents and connect customers to the support they need. It may request access to contacts to store recommended follow-up numbers; however, participation in Drive Safe & Save is not required.

Beyond claims innovation, State Farm shares a longstanding commitment to advancing roadway safety, including leveraging research, technology, and data-driven insights to better understand and help reduce distracted driving and other risky driving behaviors. You can learn more about our work at Distracted Driving - State Farm®.

State Farm takes customer privacy seriously and we remain committed to protecting the privacy of our customers. Our privacy policy is available on our website: statefarm.com/privacy

About State Farm:

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance combined in the United States. Its more than 19,200 agent offices and over 62,000 employees serve over 96 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About Connected Analytic Services:

Established in 2016, Connected Analytic Services, LLC (CAS) is a consumer reporting agency and Toyota's exclusive data aggregator for personal lines insurance purposes. CAS is dedicated to empowering drivers and contributing to the evolution of the insurance industry. We are committed to developing new and exciting ways to leverage telematics data in order to cultivate greater customer satisfaction and help create safer driving conditions. As part of enhancing the value of vehicle ownership, CAS can process data from vehicles equipped with data communication modules. Data is never shared without explicit vehicle owner consent. For more information about CAS, please visit https://www.connectedanalyticservices.com.

SOURCE State Farm