State Farm® Recognizes Four Lawmakers Advancing Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Safety

The 2025 award highlights state leaders helping reduce distracted driving through data-driven safety laws and advocacy

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four State legislators were recognized by State Farm® for their dedication to saving lives and preventing injuries by championing legislation focused on limiting distractions on roadways. The Good Neighbor Auto Safety Champion Award supports the ongoing State Farm initiative to make our roads safer through advocacy efforts focused on data, research, and technology.

The 2025 awardees:

Iowa State Representative Ann Meyer

Missouri State Senator Jason Bean

New Jersey State Senator Patrick Diegnan

Pennsylvania State Senator Rosemary Brown

Awardees were selected for their support and leadership to pass auto safety laws and policies in their respective states.

In addition to the award, State Farm is driving change at the state and federal level, advocating for auto and highway safety legislation to address distracted driving and other auto safety issues nationwide.

"State Farm created the Good Neighbor Auto Safety Champion Award to recognize lawmakers who are making a real difference in preventing distracted driving and saving lives," said Erin Engle, Vice President –Counsel, State Farm. "The hands-free law passed in Iowa is one of several examples of how state action can lead to safer roads. Distracted driving is a significant, widespread, and preventable issue. State Farm will continue to advocate for legislation that enforces safer driving behaviors nationwide.".

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 29% of all motor vehicle crashes are caused by distracted drivers – resulting in more than 10,000 fatalities, 1.3 million injuries, and 5.6 million damaged vehicles each year. It is estimated that the annual economic cost of distraction-related crashes is nearly $100 billion (Blincoe 2023). While there is more work that needs to be done, thirty-three states prohibit all drivers from using handheld cellphones while driving and 36 states and D.C. ban all cell phone use by novice drivers.

A new study completed by State Farm found that distracted driving is the #1 roadway safety concern among U.S. licensed drivers ages 18-75. More than half of the 1,901 drivers surveyed reported distracted driving as a top concern, followed by aggressive driving (45%), alcohol-impaired driving (41%), speeding (38%), and running red lights/stop signs (28%).

This award does not represent an endorsement of any political candidate, party, or campaign.

Drivers can learn more about the laws in their area at: iihs.org/research-areas/distracted-driving/electronic-device-laws.

To learn more about the company's efforts to combat distracted driving and promote auto safety, visit statefarm.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/safer-communities/distracted_driving. For more on State Farm auto safety advocacy, visit newsroom.statefarm.com/making-our-roads-safer-one-law-at-a-time/.

About State Farm:

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance combined in the United States. Its more than 19,200 agent offices and over 62,000 employees serve over 96 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

SOURCE State Farm