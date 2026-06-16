State of Logistics Report Finds Volatility is the New Normal Shaping Global Supply Chains, Requiring Continuous Adaptation

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A central theme of the 2026 State of Logistics Report is a new supply chain paradigm of persistent disruption that has emerged for shippers and logistics providers, and only the most successful are adapting to this challenging business environment.

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) released its findings today during a press briefing at the Empire State Building.

2026 State of Logistics Report Cover

The publication is authored annually by global consulting firm Kearney and presented by Penske Logistics, a leading supply chain solutions provider.

The State of Logistics Report provides a snapshot of the American economy through the prism of the supply chain sector. Notable facts from this year's report include:

U.S. business logistics costs came in at $2.4 trillion, amounting to 7.8% of the national GDP. In 2025, those numbers were $2.6 trillion and 8.7% of GDP.

There are five structural forces that define the macro environment and show no signs of resolution: Asymmetrical global growth; tightening financial conditions due to persistent inflation and rising public debt; accelerating trade flow and geoeconomic realignment; labor market and productivity constraints; and energy price volatility.

Artificial Intelligence has made the crossover from a technology to try, to one that delivers measurable commercial returns in specific, well-defined applications. AI use in the supply chain crafts value via four capabilities: Interpreting, predicting, recommending and executing. Adoption of AI remains uneven by shippers and logistics providers across the supply chain, with a large gap between companies that have placed AI into core workflows vs. those still restricted to isolated point solutions, with many having none at all.

Companies are responding to labor constraints with accelerated use of automation and digital investments in AI.

The State of Logistics report provides some strategic implications that can be applied to the current environment including: Design for resilience, not just efficiency; prioritizing asset productivity over footprint expansion; intelligence, and the competitive capabilities that accompany end-to-end visibility; accelerating digital and automation ROI; and reassessing capital structure and investment pacing.

Korhan Acar, Kearney partner and lead author for the State of Logistics Report, stated: "This year's report arrives at a moment when the forces reshaping global supply chains are no longer temporary disruptions, but enduring features of the operating environment. Rising costs driven by energy volatility, inflation, and geopolitical instability are placing pressure on margins and forcing leaders to rethink traditional operating models. At the same time, we've reached a genuine turning point in the autonomous era. AI, robotics, and autonomous trucking are moving rapidly from pilots to scaled deployment. Against this backdrop, profitable growth has become the defining priority. The companies that will lead are those combining resilience, intelligent logistics, and disciplined execution to protect margins and outperform in an increasingly volatile world."

Stacy Schlachter, senior vice president of sales, Penske Logistics, said: "The report captures the essence of how we are helping our customers meet the realities of rising cost pressures and ongoing supply chain turbulence with the technology and solutions they need to accelerate performance."

Mark Baxa, CSCMP president and CEO, concluded: "The supply chain of right now is incredibly complex and requires a series of constant adjustments. This year's State of Logistics Report, expertly crafted by Kearney and presented by Penske Logistics, paints an accurate picture of the myriad dynamics of managing a logistics network constructed to navigate the current business and geopolitical landscape. Last year's supply chain looks different than today's supply chain. I surmise that next year's logistics network will be hardly recognizable."

About Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, 4PL and lead logistics, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

About Kearney

For 100 years, Kearney has been a leading management consulting firm and trusted partner to three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 and governments around the world. With a presence across more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We work impact first, tackling your toughest challenges with original thinking and a commitment to making change happen together. By your side, we deliver—value, results, impact. To learn more about Kearney, please visit www.kearney.com.

About CSCMP

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) is the leading global association for supply chain professionals, dedicated to advancing the supply chain profession through education, research, and industry connection. With a worldwide network of practitioners, educators, and thought leaders, CSCMP provides the knowledge, tools, and community needed to drive supply chain innovation, resilience, and excellence. Learn more at www.cscmp.org.

SOURCE Penske Logistics