Penske Logistics Earns a GM Supplier of the Year Award for Supply Chain Solutions

READING, Pa., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has been recognized with a General Motors Supplier of the Year Award for supply chain performance as a Lead Logistics Provider/4PL in Mexico. It's the sixth time Penske's team has earned this recognition for its outstanding performance.

"We are proud of our team for their contributions to customer success and congratulate them for their performance making this award possible," said Penske Logistics President Jeff Jackson. "We're also very appreciative of the longstanding supplier relationship we have with GM and the collaboration among our teams to accelerate supply chain performance."

Penske's notable achievements for the award included items such as driving efficiencies, optimizing shipments, and launching new and innovative digital tools that improve real-time supply chain visibility, predictive alerts, and decision-making across the supply chain.

Penske Logistics is a long-time logistics and supply chain solutions supplier to various General Motors operations across North America.

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build," noted Shilpan Amin, senior vice president, global chief procurement and supply chain officer, General Motors. "The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Penske Logistics, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain."

In 2025, GM's 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognized 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.

Learn more about what it takes to become a Supplier of the Year on GM News.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, 4PL and lead logistics, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics