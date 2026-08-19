Statecraft Launches Workforce, AI-Native Teams Built for Government Back Offices

New product launched by the AI-native federal services startup helps agencies automate routine administrative work with deterministic agents built for government

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Statecraft, a government-AI company founded by veterans of federal contracting and applied AI, launched Workforce, an agentic workforce platform designed to run the administrative machinery of the federal government.

Workforce is designed for the back-office work that keeps agencies running, including acquisition support, finance, grants, case management, and reporting. Statecraft estimates that Beltway services contractors currently pocket up to $100 billion in taxpayer dollars annually to do this work.

The launch comes against the backdrop of pressure from the federal government. The General Services Administration's "Million Hour Challenge" sets a goal of shifting one million hours of manual, low‑value tasks to automation so employees can focus on higher‑impact work.

But these ambitions collide with a sobering reality: a recent GAO review found that, despite billions of dollars in AI‑related spending, agencies had only a few hundred AI applications running in production, with pilots stalling before they deliver operational value.

"The government doesn't need another chatbot. It needs operational capacity," said Alex Cohen, CEO of Statecraft. "For decades, agencies have relied on manual processes and contractor labor to complete routine administrative work. We built Workforce so agencies can execute that work faster, at lower cost, and with a stronger audit trail than traditional contractor support."

Cohen, who co-founded GovPro AI and led its successful exit to Unanet, co-founded Statecraft alongside GovPro AI co-founder and CTO Priansh Shah, who previously led technical programs for Palantir at the State Department, SPACECOM, and the NGA. Workforce is their first deployed solution.

Unlike general-purpose AI, Workforce deploys custom teams of AI coworkers, mapped to named roles on the org chart. Each team is trained deterministically on a single agency's statutes, regulations, and procedures, and every agent retrieves the governing authority before it acts, logging every step so that any decision can be inspected and reversed.

In pilots, Workforce has shown up to 90% time savings and 95% cost savings for federal agencies.

About Statecraft

Statecraft is an AI-native federal services company that builds agentic teams to run the administrative machinery of government, ensuring that taxpayer dollars and federal employees stay focused on the mission. Its products are trained to maximize reliability for government missions: agents are trained deterministically on a single agency's statutes, regulations, and procedures and logs every action so any decision can be inspected and reversed. Statecraft was co-founded by CEO Alex Cohen, who co-founded GovPro AI and led its exit to Unanet, and CTO Priansh Shah, who previously led technical programs for Palantir at the State Department, SPACECOM, and the NGA.

SOURCE Statecraft