Statement from Shatterproof on U.S. Senate Resolution Recognizing National Naloxone Awareness Day

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof applauds the U.S. Senate's unanimous passage of a bipartisan resolution designating June 6, 2026, as National Naloxone Awareness Day. This recognition reflects growing national consensus around a simple, life-saving truth: naloxone works—and increasing access saves lives.

"At a time when overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44, expanding access to naloxone is one of the most immediate and effective actions we can take," said Pam Jenkins, CEO of Shatterproof. "Naloxone gives people a second chance. Every life saved creates the opportunity for recovery—and for families to stay whole. That's why we must ensure it is available in every community, in every setting where an emergency could occur."

This bipartisan action comes at a critical moment, as the overdose crisis continues to evolve in the era of fentanyl and newly emerging synthetic drugs, making overdoses more unpredictable and more deadly, especially for young people. Awareness must now translate into action.

This recognition builds on growing national efforts to expand access to naloxone, including recent actions by the FDA and policymakers across the country to make this lifesaving medication more widely available.

For years, Shatterproof has worked to expand awareness of and access to naloxone as part of a comprehensive approach to preventing overdose deaths. Through public education campaigns, policy advocacy, and partnerships with schools, healthcare organizations, and community leaders, the organization has helped advance efforts to make naloxone more available in the places where it can save lives.

Today, Shatterproof is mobilizing advocates nationwide in support of the bipartisan School Access to Naloxone Act, legislation that would help schools obtain naloxone, train personnel to respond to overdose emergencies, and strengthen preparedness in the face of growing threats such as fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

"Preparedness is not permission—it's protection," Jenkins added. "No school, workplace, or community should be unprepared for an overdose emergency. Naloxone belongs anywhere lives can be saved."

Shatterproof looks forward to building on this momentum with policymakers, advocates, and communities nationwide to ensure that naloxone is not only recognized, but readily accessible to anyone who might need it.

SOURCE Shatterproof