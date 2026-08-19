STATEMENT OF COUNSEL FOR AIR FORCE MAJOR JASON P. WATSON

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Legal partner Christopher J. Mutimer and Special Counsel Lorena M. Marez represent Air Force Major Jason P. Watson. Mr. Mutimer specializes in complex, high-stakes criminal defense in Washington, D.C. Ms. Marez is a civil rights attorney and former Army JAG officer.

At incredible personal and professional peril, Major Watson took the extraordinarily courageous step of speaking out against what he believes are unconstitutional actions by the President and his Administration — specifically, his belief that the war in Iran violates the Constitution he swore to defend. He understood the consequences and chose to act because he hoped to play a small part in alerting all Americans to the crisis he sees at hand.

Last night, Major Watson spoke publicly about his concerns in a televised interview. This morning, he returned to base and reported for duty. This afternoon, he was detained. We believe his detention hearing will be scheduled for this coming Thursday, and we will be arguing for his release.

Major Watson is a dedicated officer who has served honorably, and he acted out of conscience and devotion to the Constitution — not against it. We stand firmly beside him. We are prepared to defend him before the appropriate military court and will fight to ensure that his constitutional rights are fully protected at every step.

If Major Watson had one message for all Americans gravely concerned about the state of our democracy, it is this: you are not alone. He hopes his actions spur those who feel powerless to raise the alarm and help bring about change.

About Monument Legal

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Monument Legal handles criminal defense, federal defense, and personal injury matters in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan. Founded in 2024 by Christopher J. Mutimer and Jay P. Mykytiuk, the firm represents clients in state and federal courts across all three markets. Learn more at monumentlegal.com.

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