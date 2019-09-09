State's First Online and Weekend-only Dental Assisting Program Launching at Herzing University-Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for the state of Minnesota, Herzing University is introducing a hybrid-format dental assisting program that will allow students to take coursework online and complete required lab experiences on campus one weekend per month.

Enrollment for the program, which is addressing an urgent statewide need for qualified dental assistants, is now open. The program has direct admission with no wait list and year-round study, enabling students to graduate in as little as 16 months.

"It can be very difficult for working adults to take on-campus classes during the week, so we developed this new format to help students start a rewarding career in dental assisting," said Herzing-Minneapolis Campus President Jason Morgan. "There continues to be a statewide demand for dental assistants and many of our dental partners have already expressed enthusiasm for this new program."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for dental assistants will grow by 19% through 2026. Additionally, Minnesota has the highest annual mean wage for dental assistants in the country.

"We're expecting students from across the state and western Wisconsin to enroll because they have to be on campus just one weekend a month. The rest of the coursework can be completed online at the student's convenience," Morgan added.

Also, Herzing is the only Twin Cities-area school offering dental assisting students a clear pathway to advance into the dental hygiene program as long as they maintain a 3.0 GPA at any institution accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). Students can transfer up to nine credits into Herzing's dental hygiene program, allowing them to take lighter course loads and graduate in 36 months. Dental hygiene students also gain hands-on experience working with the community at Herzing's onsite dental clinic.

The Associate of Applied Science in Dental Assisting program, Diploma in Dental Assisting program and the Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene at Herzing's Minneapolis campus are accredited by CODA.

Herzing University-Minneapolis is well-known for its focus on healthcare programs. In addition to the dental assisting program, the campus also offers dental hygiene, occupational therapy assistant and several nursing programs. The Minneapolis campus is at 435 Ford Road in St. Louis Park. For more information, visit the campus during business hours or call 612-360-2484.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Contact:

Candice Hudson

312-661-1050

chudson@cbdmarketing.com

SOURCE Herzing University

Related Links

http://www.herzing.edu

