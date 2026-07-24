STD Hero Showcases At Home STI Testing In New Orleans During Naughty N'awlins

Brand highlights discreet STD testing, Food Sensitivity, Allergy, and Lyme Disease at home test kits as part of its mission to destigmatize sexual health

ATLANTA, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STD Hero recently attended Naughty N'awlins in New Orleans, presenting its at home STI testing and wellness solutions to event attendees while continuing its mission to destigmatize sexual health and make testing more accessible. STD Hero's discreet STD testing kits allow individuals to complete STI screening at home with confidential lab results and clear, easy-to-understand reports.

STD Hero Showcases At Home STI Testing In New Orleans

In addition to at home STI testing, STD Hero offers Food Sensitivity testing, Allergy testing, and Lyme Disease testing to help people better understand how their bodies respond to everyday exposures. These at home test kits offer convenient insight into personal health without the need for traditional in-person clinic appointments.

STD Hero's presence at Naughty N'awlins gave attendees a closer look at how private, lab-based screening can fit into everyday health routines, bringing the brand's direct-to-consumer model into a practical, face-to-face setting.

"Naughty N'awlins brought together a community that values openness, communication, and personal responsibility, making it the perfect place to talk about sexual health without stigma," said Alan Brock, CEO at STD Hero. "We want at home STI testing and other health tests to feel accessible, empowering, and judgment free."

Learn more about STD Hero at home STI testing and wellness test kits at STDHero.com.

ABOUT BETTER LIFE SCIENCE:

Better Life Science is a CLIA-certified laboratory providing direct-to-consumer at-home health testing designed to improve access to reliable diagnostics while maintaining clinical accuracy, privacy and regulatory compliance. Founded by a team of scientists, medical professionals and entrepreneurs, the company developed its model to reduce delays and barriers commonly associated with traditional healthcare systems.

Through its direct-to-consumer platform, Better Life Science offers at-home testing across multiple categories, including sexually transmitted infection testing, food intolerance testing and food and inhalant allergy testing, supported by a portfolio of consumer-facing brands such as STD Hero, Rx Hero, Allergy Hero, Tick Bite Hero, Pet Test Hero and Fight Night Hero. The company also maintains an education-first approach, providing resources that help individuals better understand health risks, testing timelines and preventive considerations.

Better Life Science is led by CEO Alan Brock and COO Daniel Fontenot, with laboratory oversight from Dr. David Eagerton and Dr. William Budd, and operates with core values centered on accuracy, accessibility, integrity, empathy, innovation, partnership and community, as it continues advancing a modern diagnostic model focused on clarity, trust and practical health access.

SOURCE Better Life Science, LLC