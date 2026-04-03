Better Life Science Spotlights Tick Season Prevention, At-Home Lyme Testing

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As tick activity increases during the warmer months, Better Life Science is highlighting prevention, early response and access to at-home Lyme disease testing through its Tick Bite Hero brand.

With more people spending time outdoors this spring, Better Life Science is reminding consumers that tick bites often go unnoticed, making prevention and fast response especially important. Public health guidance recommends using repellent, checking for ticks after time outside and removing them promptly, while Tick Bite Hero offers an at-home Lyme disease test that looks for Borrelia burgdorferi, Borrelia garinii and Borrelia afzelii.

"People do not always know what to do after a tick bite, and that uncertainty can create a lot of unnecessary stress," said a Better Life Science company representative. "Prevention matters, but so does having a clear next step. Tick Bite Hero gives people a practical option when they want answers and a better sense of where they stand."

More information about Tick Bite Hero and Better Life Science is available at TickBiteHero.com and MyBLS.com.

ABOUT BETTER LIFE SCIENCE:

Better Life Science is a CLIA-certified laboratory providing direct-to-consumer at-home health testing designed to improve access to reliable diagnostics while maintaining clinical accuracy, privacy and regulatory compliance. Founded by a team of scientists, medical professionals and entrepreneurs, the company developed its model to reduce delays and barriers commonly associated with traditional healthcare systems.

Through its direct-to-consumer platform, Better Life Science offers at-home testing across multiple categories, including sexually transmitted infection testing, food intolerance testing and food and inhalant allergy testing, supported by a portfolio of consumer-facing brands such as STD Hero, Rx Hero, Allergy Hero, Tick Bite Hero, Pet Test Hero and Fight Night Hero. The company also maintains an education-first approach, providing resources that help individuals better understand health risks, testing timelines and preventive considerations.

Better Life Science is led by CEO Alan Brock and COO Daniel Fontenot, with laboratory oversight from Dr. David Eagerton and Dr. William Budd, and operates with core values centered on accuracy, accessibility, integrity, empathy, innovation, partnership and community, as it continues advancing a modern diagnostic model focused on clarity, trust and practical health access.

SOURCE Better Life Science, LLC