BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxValet just published a case study about how Stealth Fitness, a fitness equipment and mobile app seller operating in 50 states, found a truly cost-effective and trustworthy sales tax solution. By working with TaxValet, they saved $10,000+, fully offloaded the tax workload, and got a team of experts to handle their multi-state compliance.

Read the full case study here: How Stealth Fitness Saved $10,000+ by Ditching Software for TaxValet

Stealth Fitness Case Study

Why Sales Tax Software Wasn't The Full Solution

Initially, Co-founder and CEO David Augustine tried using off-the-shelf software to manage their compliance. But he quickly realized that software was not a comprehensive solution. It required a lot of manual legwork that ate up his team's time.

"You're still left at the mercy of the software, and you have to figure it out for yourself how to plug it in which states," Augustine explains.

David also points out that no founder or finance team could manage the enormous workload of internal management on their own.

"Sales tax compliance, frankly, it's a nightmare if you're not using TaxValet... You're dealing with 50 different states, all different laws, all different requirements. There's so much to keep track of that would make your head spin."

The Proof of Working With TaxValet

Since working with TaxValet, Stealth Fitness has seen fantastic results:

$10,000+ saved: The company saved tens of thousands of dollars by avoiding hidden software admin costs and expensive hourly rates of traditional CPAs.

The company saved tens of thousands of dollars by avoiding hidden software admin costs and expensive hourly rates of traditional CPAs. 100% workload offloaded: TaxValet fully manages their sales tax end-to-end.

TaxValet fully manages their sales tax end-to-end. Countless hours reclaimed: The accounting team no longer wastes hours on tax admin. They can focus entirely on growing the 10-year-old business.

TaxValet also manages the nuanced work that a multi-state company struggles with, like clarifying Stealth Fitness's product taxability across different states.

"We sell both a software product and a hard good product, and there are different rules for software products and for hard good products... TaxValet is there to help you figure out whether your product should be collecting sales tax or not," he explains.

On the day-to-day, TaxValet runs quietly in the background. His dedicated team conducts nexus evaluations and automatically closes unnecessary permits while managing the full compliance workload. And when Augustine has a question, he gets responses from his experts in less than 24 hours.

"If there's something that I'm even thinking about, I reach out to TaxValet. I get responses within less than 24 hours. Incredible," says Augustine.

Ultimately, the shift provided Stealth Fitness with proactive audit readiness and complete peace of mind.

"Sleep better at night; don't need to worry about sales tax," Augustine concludes. "TaxValet has my back. I don't have to think about it."

Media Contact: Candice Lee Sparks, Digital Marketing Manager at TaxValet

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (720) 432-9021

SOURCE TaxValet