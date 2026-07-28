San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Name Stellar Solar "Best Solar Company" in 2026 Readers Poll and Coast News Readers Select Stellar as "Best Solar Energy Provider" in the 2026 Best of North County Awards

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of California's most experienced solar and battery storage companies, is proud to announce it has earned two of the region's highest consumer-voted honors in 2026. The company has been named Best Solar Company in the San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Poll and Best Solar Energy Provider in The Coast News Best of North County Awards, further solidifying its reputation as one of the top-rated solar installers in San Diego County.

Meet the team behind San Diego's Best Solar and Battery Company! Speed Speed San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Name Stellar Solar "Best Solar Company" in 2026 Readers Poll and Coast News Readers Select Stellar as "Best Solar Energy Provider" in the 2026 Best of North County Awards. Stellar Solar is San Diego's most experienced solar and battery storage company since 1998 and is the best choice for homeowners looking to save money on their electric bill and protect their homes from outages. Our team is comprised of best in class energy consultants, designers, installers, electricians and our service department is the best in San Diego.

The awards coincide with Stellar Solar's 28th anniversary, marking nearly three decades of helping homeowners and businesses lower electricity costs through high-quality solar panel installation, Tesla Powerwall, Enphase battery storage, and custom renewable energy solutions.

Both awards are determined by thousands of local readers who vote for the businesses they trust most. Winning both the San Diego Union-Tribune Best Solar Company award and The Coast News Best Solar Energy Provider award demonstrates the confidence Southern California homeowners continue to place in Stellar Solar after 28 years in business.

Since opening in 1998, Stellar Solar has completed more than 17,000 residential and commercial solar and battery installations, serving homeowners, businesses, schools, nonprofits, multifamily housing communities, and commercial properties throughout California and Michigan. The company's long-standing reputation has been built on delivering premium workmanship and long-term support that continues well after installation.

CEO Kent Harle Credits Customers and Employees

"Receiving these two community awards is especially meaningful because they're voted on by the people we've had the privilege of serving for nearly three decades," said Kent Harle, CEO of Stellar Solar.

"For 28 years, our mission has remained simple: treat customers the way we'd want to be treated and deliver the highest-quality solar and battery systems available. These awards belong to every member of the Stellar Solar team and to the thousands of homeowners and businesses who have trusted us with one of the most important investments they'll make for their property. We're honored by their continued confidence."

Why More San Diego Homeowners Choose Stellar Solar

As California electricity prices continue to rise and utility rate structures become increasingly complex, homeowners are seeking experienced companies that can maximize energy savings.

Stellar Solar has become one of the region's leading experts in designing complete energy systems that combine:

Residential solar panel installation

Tesla Powerwall 3 installation

Enphase IQ Battery systems

Commercial solar systems

Home batteries to offset new SDG&E Time of Use rate structures

Battery backup for outage protection

Energy Services Agreement (ESA) financing

Third-party ownership (TPO) solar options

Solar and battery cash purchases

A Trusted Solar Installer Since 1998

The solar industry has experienced tremendous change over the past 28 years. During that time, many companies have entered—and exited—the marketplace. Stellar Solar has remained one of Southern California's most trusted solar providers by consistently investing in customer service, engineering expertise, and premium installation quality.

That longevity gives customers confidence that the company will continue servicing and supporting their systems for years after installation.

Whether homeowners are interested in lowering SDG&E bills or adding battery backup, Stellar Solar provides experienced guidance from consultation through installation and beyond.

A Leader in Home Battery Storage

As California transitions toward greater electrification and time-of-use utility pricing, battery storage has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the residential energy market.

Stellar Solar has been at the forefront of this movement, helping homeowners' pair solar systems with advanced battery technologies that provide:

Backup during outages

Greater protection from utility rate increases

Increased use of self-generated solar energy

Reduced dependence on the electrical grid

Lower monthly electricity bills

Looking Toward the Future

With electricity rates projected to continue rising and demand for battery storage increasing, Stellar Solar remains focused on helping California homeowners achieve greater energy independence while reducing long-term utility costs.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar and battery storage design and installation company based in San Diego, California since 1998. Stellar has 17,000+ installations including notable commercial projects on The Salk Institute, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune and The Coast News have voted them best solar panel company consistently and their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angi are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in Southern California. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net.

Media Contact:

David Boylan

858.395.6905

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar Solar