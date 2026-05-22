Stellar Solar Approved as an Authorized Contractor For The New Concert Finance "Propel" Prepaid Energy Services Agreement in San Diego That Can Save Homeowners Up to 35% on Solar and Battery Storage

This transitional ownership program pairs a Prepaid Energy Services Agreement with a loan to provide comprehensive system ownership protection upfront, followed by full system ownership after year five

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of the most experienced solar and battery installers in Southern California since 1998, and consistent winner of the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company, has been approved to offer the Propel Energy Services Agreement that offers as much or more savings than the recently expired solar Investment Tax Credit. The Propel product also offers homeowners full ownership of the system after year five.

The Enphase 10C Battery is featured in the Propel Energy Services Agreement and installed by Stellar Solar in San Diego. Stellar CEO Kent Harle is a big proponent of the Propel Energy Service Agreement as it enables homeowners to take advantage of the tax credit at the time of purchase and combined with Stellar Solar's 28 years of experience, provides homeowners with significant savings and best-in-class solar and battery design and installation.

This game-changing product also offers an extensive system performance guarantee, operations and maintenance coverage, a workmanship warranty, a roof penetration warranty, and comprehensive monitoring for both the energy storage (battery) and solar systems.

Stellar Solar CEO Kent Harle, who is leading the Propel rollout, had this to say about the Propel offering: "I'm a huge fan of Energy Service Agreements and the Propel offering is the best I've seen. It enables our customers to take advantage of the tax credit savings at the time of purchase. In this case, Enphase and Greentech Renewables, two of the more reputable and financially solid solar industry players, have teamed up to create an incredible product for homeowners - equal or better savings than the tax credit on solar and battery storage. We are excited to be offering it to the residential solar market in San Diego and Orange County."

Stellar Solar offers quick, easy, no-pressure virtual residential solar quotes for homeowners interested in solar and battery storage. Commercial solar quotes are also available for businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar and battery storage design and installation company based in San Diego, California since 1998. Stellar has 17,000+ installations including notable commercial projects on The Salk Institute, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company consistently and their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angi are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in Southern California. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

Media Contact:

David Boylan

858.395.6905

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar Solar