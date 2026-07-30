Stellarus Launches CSR Chat to Help Health Plans Improve Service, Accuracy, Speed, and Consistency

AI-powered copilot is the first commercially available product within Compass, Stellarus' member and provider engagement platform

OAKLAND, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellarus, a healthcare technology company spun out of Blue Shield of California, today announced the launch of Customer Service Representative (CSR) Chat, an AI-powered copilot designed to help health plan CSRs deliver faster, more accurate, and more consistent support to members and providers. CSR Chat is the first commercially available capability within the Stellarus Compass suite, an AI-powered engagement platform designed to help health plans deliver more connected, personalized, and intelligent experiences for members and providers.

CSRs play a critical role in how members and providers experience their health plan. Yet they are often required to navigate multiple systems and complex policy information while answering questions about benefits, claims, coverage, and care in real time. At the same time, health plans face growing pressure to improve service quality, reduce costs, and meet rising expectations for personalized experiences.

CSR Chat was built to address these challenges by providing representatives with real-time guidance and contextual support during live interactions. The solution surfaces relevant information, policy guidance, and recommended responses directly within the workflow, helping them resolve questions more efficiently while improving consistency and accuracy across member and provider interactions.

"When members reach out to their health plan, they're often navigating some of the most important and complex decisions of their lives. Those interactions should be simple, responsive, and personalized," said Vanessa Colella, President and CEO of Stellarus. "CSR Chat helps put the right information in front of representatives at the right moment, enabling more consistent service, faster resolutions, and better experiences for the people they support. It's also an important first step in our broader Compass vision to transform how health plans engage with members and providers through AI."

The Compass suite was designed to help healthcare organizations improve user experiences, increase resolution speed, reduce call center burden, lower operational friction, and create more connected healthcare journeys. Over the coming months, Stellarus plans to expand Compass with additional capabilities that simplify how members and providers engage with health plans.

Compass is powered by Stellarus' healthcare technology platform, AtlasIQ, which combines real-time data, workflow orchestration, and AI capabilities to help health plans modernize operations while maintaining the governance, security, and accuracy required in highly regulated healthcare environments.

For more information, visit Stellarus.com.

Media Contact:

Mezzanine Advisors

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellarus