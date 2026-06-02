Stellarus Launches AtlasIQ, A New Foundation for Modern Healthcare

Platform unifies fragmented healthcare data and enables real-time, AI-ready intelligence across the payer ecosystem

OAKLAND, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellarus, a healthcare technology company spun out of Blue Shield of California, today announced the launch of Stellarus AtlasIQ, a next-generation platform designed to enable real-time, AI-ready intelligence across the healthcare ecosystem.

Stellarus AtlasIQ brings together a health plan's clinical, claims, member, provider, and operational data into a single, trusted source of truth, transforming siloed systems into a continuously updated secure foundation for decision-making and AI deployment. This enables organizations to shift from relying on batch-processed, static file transfers to real-time, integrated operations, making it possible to operationalize AI for speed and accuracy across core workflows such as customer service, authorizations for care, and processing claims.

"As healthcare organizations accelerate AI adoption, the limiting factor has been the underlying data infrastructure required to support them at scale," said Vanessa Colella, President and CEO of Stellarus. "AtlasIQ removes structural constraints by eliminating lock-in and creating a foundation where data flows cleanly, workflows remain stable, and new capabilities can be introduced without disruption. That shift unlocks something far bigger than operational efficiency. With AtlasIQ the industry can finally move at the pace required to improve outcomes, reduce cost, and deliver a fundamentally better experience for every member and provider."

AtlasIQ operates on the Stellarus enterprise platform and currently handles more than 530 billion records for Blue Shield of California, with over 15,000 integration and quality logic rules that cover health plan data from members, providers, customer experiences, claims, and providers. Automated quality checks are running constantly, ensuring accuracy and integrity are reliably validated. This structure guarantees that data is not only aggregated but also governed, trustworthy, auditable, and prepared for enterprise-wide use. Specifically, Stellarus AtlasIQ provides:

Unified data ingestion across clinical, claims, and operational sources

Real-time normalization, quality validation, and classification

Secure, compliant infrastructure with built-in PHI/PII classification aligned to HIPAA and SOC 2 requirements

"At Blue Shield of California, we've seen firsthand how critical it is to bring healthcare into the digital age," said Paul Markovich, President and CEO of Ascendiun, parent company of Stellarus and Blue Shield of California." AtlasIQ pulls and integrates all the healthcare data that health plans, members, and physicians need to make faster decisions and get better, more efficient care. Through Stellarus, we're delivering the kind of infrastructure that can help transform healthcare."

For more information, please visit stellarus.com.

About Stellarus

Part of the Ascendiun family of companies, which includes Blue Shield of California, Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and Altais, Stellarus is a healthcare technology and strategic solutions company that aims to drive measurable outcomes for health plans with products and services built and delivered via its technology platform. Stellarus' unique technology model is designed to enable plans to automate and improve operations, reduce administrative costs and enhance member experience. We're changing the status quo by empowering partners to create a healthcare experience worthy of their family, friends and neighbors.

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SOURCE Stellarus