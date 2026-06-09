Steno Names Current COO and Seasoned Tech Executive Prabhdeep Singh as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Appointment of former Clover, WeWork, and Uber exec marks a significant milestone in Steno's journey to scale its AI-driven technology suite and solidify its position as the leading tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services provider in the USA.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steno, the leader in tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services, today announced the appointment of Prabhdeep Singh as Chief Executive Officer. Singh, who previously served as Steno's Chief Operating Officer, succeeds Co-Founder Greg Hong, who will continue to support the company's strategic vision in a new capacity on the Board of Directors.

Singh's appointment comes during a period of unprecedented momentum for Steno. Following a recent $49 million Series C funding round led by Savano Capital Partners, the company is tripling its investment in geographic expansion and the development of the next evolution of its litigation technology suite. Under Singh's leadership, Steno aims to enter new markets and significantly increase its footprint within the AmLaw 200.

"Over the past two years as COO, Prabhdeep has been instrumental to our growth and has taken on an increasing share of leadership across the business. He's been a phenomenal partner," said Greg Hong, Co-Founder of Steno. "After more than seven years of founder-led growth, I have every confidence that he is the right steward to carry Steno forward. Steno is setting a new bar for quality, consistency, and overall experience in legal services. Prabhdeep's vision for combining a concierge experience that customers love, while building AI tools grounded in data and a genuine understanding of litigation workflows, will ensure Steno's position as the premier tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services provider in the USA."

Singh is a seasoned technology executive with a wealth of experience in leading operational excellence in high-growth environments and building growth-stage go-to-market teams in highly competitive industries. Prior to joining Steno, he held leadership positions at multiple transformative technology companies, including Chief Growth Officer at Clover Health, Global Head of Marketplace at WeWork, and Head of Enterprise at Uber Eats. Most recently, he served as Operating Partner at Armory Square Ventures.

"I'm honored to lead Steno at this pivotal moment as we scale into one of the largest legal tech platforms in the USA," said Prabhdeep Singh. "Steno's hybrid position, operating as both a world-class services provider and a tech company, allows us to build AI capabilities that software-only companies simply cannot replicate. Our goal is to expand beyond simple automation, providing a unified platform where data-informed AI and expert litigation support work together to solve the complex challenges lawyers and law firms face daily."

"Today's announcement reflects Steno's commitment to growing alongside the legal professionals we serve," Singh added. "Whether we are accelerating the next generation of Transcript Genius or deepening our partnerships with the court reporter community, we remain dedicated to delivering a seamless, tech-forward experience rooted in human relationships and the high-touch, white-glove experience that the world's leading litigators depend on."

Singh's appointment follows the recent strategic additions of Anjelica Garcia (formerly of Red Bull) as Chief People Officer and Jeff Herscott (formerly of Ontra) as SVP, Head of Sales.

Gordon Crenshaw, Partner at The LegalTech Fund (one of Steno's strategic investors), adds: "Prabhdeep and Steno's world-class leadership team is perfectly positioned to lead Steno's next phase of growth. With innovative solutions like Transcript Genius, Steno Connect, and DelayPay, they are raising the bar for the entire industry, and we're thrilled to back their continued expansion and product innovation."

About Steno: Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions. To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit www.steno.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Steno Agency, Inc.