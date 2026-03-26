Steno Secures $49M Series C to Fuel Rapid Expansion and the Next Evolution of Transcript Genius

Savano Capital Partners' investment to accelerate Steno's significant geographic growth and enhance their AI-driven product roll-out as it scales into one of the largest legal tech platforms in the USA.

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steno, the leader in tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services, today announced it has raised $49 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Savano Capital Partners with continued participation from First Round Capital, The Legal Tech Fund, and other strategic investors.

The capital will allow Steno to triple investments in both its rapid expansion and the development of the next evolution of its litigation technology suite. With thousands of firms now utilizing Steno every month, the funding will be used to enter new markets and significantly increase penetration within the AmLaw 200, solidifying Steno's position as the premier litigation services provider for high-stakes litigation.

"When we released Transcript Genius, our revolutionary AI-powered transcript analysis tool, it was a game-changer for the industry, driving unprecedented user retention by solving real workflow friction," said Greg Hong, CEO of Steno. "Today's investment allows us to release a vastly improved, differentiated offering that stays ahead of anything else in the market. Because we operate as both a world-class services provider and a tech company, we have a unique advantage: we live inside litigation workflows every day. That hybrid position allows us to build AI capabilities that software-only companies simply cannot replicate."

Where others start with a standalone tool and search for a problem, Steno's roadmap is defined by its deep partnership with attorneys, paralegals, and the court reporter community. This funding will accelerate the next generation of Transcript Genius, ensuring that Steno's technological advancements directly support the high-touch, white-glove experience that the world's leading litigators depend on.

"Today's investment marks a major milestone in Steno's journey as we work to combine personalized service with the latest technology," said Prabhdeep Singh, COO of Steno. "We've already redefined transcript analysis with Transcript Genius, launched the first modern marketplace for court reporting professionals to manage their careers, and made remote litigation easier with Steno Connect. Now, we're finding new ways for lawyers to work with testimony and case data. Our goal is to expand beyond simple automation, providing a unified platform where data-informed AI and expert litigation support work together to solve the complex challenges law firms face daily."

"Many companies in the litigation space force law firms to choose between legacy service providers or pure software solutions," said Max Swicegood, Principal at Savano Capital Partners. "Steno is mastering both. Their ability to deliver a concierge experience that customers love while building AI tools grounded in data and a genuine, hard-won understanding of litigation workflows is why we are thrilled to join the board and lead this next phase of growth. The combination of service mastery and contextual depth is nearly impossible for legacy players and adjacent SaaS companies to replicate."

Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP as legal counsel to Steno in connection with the transaction.

About Steno: Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions. To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit www.steno.com

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SOURCE Steno Agency, Inc.