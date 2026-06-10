LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Chiu, an experienced and versatile health care regulatory attorney with more than 16 years of experience advising leading health care clients, has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in Los Angeles, further strengthening the firm's fast-growing and industry-leading Health Care Group.

Steven Chiu, Prominent California Health care Regulatory Attorney, Joins Crowell & Moring in California

At Crowell, Chiu will expand the firm's managed care regulatory practice in California and nationwide, advising sophisticated health care clients in one of the most complex regulatory environments. His experience providing counsel to clients on a full range of regulatory, compliance, enforcement, and litigation matters will provide significant value to health care clients and further strengthen the firm's client service in the competitive California market.

"As our health care practice continues to grow in California and nationally, Steven will be instrumental to expanding our managed care regulatory capabilities for clients trying to anticipate challenges in today's rapidly evolving and dynamic health care landscape," said Troy Barsky, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Health Care Group. "His experience successfully counseling clients across the full health care ecosystem, combined with his deep roots in the California market, will significantly strengthen our ability to provide best-in-market legal services to our clients."

Chiu joins Crowell from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, where he built a broad regulatory practice that counseled clients across the diverse and evolving health care landscape. He advised health plans on licensure, reporting, and compliance under the Knox-Keene Act; counseled health systems on facility licensing, reimbursement, and revenue cycle matters; and obtained regulatory approvals for payer and provider mergers and acquisitions. He also represented health care clients in audits conducted by federal and state regulatory bodies, advised on the structuring of novel business initiatives, and developed the policies and procedures governing clients' day-to-day compliance operations. Chiu has successfully advised clients building new health plans from the ground up, counseling on regulatory requirements, anticipating regulators' concerns, and ensuring compliance at every stage of growth.

"Crowell has built an exceptional health care practice, with sustained momentum in California," Chiu said. "The state's managed care regulatory landscape is among the most complex in the country, and it is growing more so every year. I look forward to helping clients navigate the regulatory challenges ahead and achieve their goals in an increasingly demanding environment."

Chiu received a BA in Biology from Johns Hopkins University, an MPH in Health Policy from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Public Health, and a JD from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, and MENA. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

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