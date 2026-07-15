TITUSVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporters of Crosley Green will gather for a Public Prayer Vigil at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Dummitt Ave., Titusville, to pray for his release ahead of his Aug. 12 parole hearing.

Supporters of Crosley Green will gather for a Public Prayer Vigil at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Dummitt Ave., Titusville, to pray for his release ahead of his Aug. 12 parole hearing. Speed Speed Crosley Green in 2023.

The Vigil will focus on hope, faith, and the possibility of a new beginning for Mr. Green, a 68-year-old grandfather who has served more than 35 years in Florida prison for a 1989 Brevard County murder. Mr. Green has always maintained his innocence and a federal court ruled that he had been wrongfully convicted. But that decision was overturned on appeal.

Mr. Green has an exemplary institutional record while in prison and when he was on conditional release from 2021 to 2023, after his conviction was overturned. While on conditional release, he was fully employed, attended church regularly, and lived successfully in the community with the support of family and church members. When the ruling was later overturned, Mr. Green returned to prison, where he remains today.

If parole is denied, Mr. Green's tentative release date will be in 2054, when he will be 97 years old. The parole hearing is before the Florida Commission on Offender Review in Tallahassee on Aug. 12.

Scheduled speakers at the Vigil include faith leaders from throughout Brevard County, members of the Green family, and Mr. Green's legal counsel. Speakers will also include CBS News "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty, who has reported on the murder conviction of Mr. Green for more than two decades, and Florida Today opinions and engagements editor John Torres, who has examined Mr. Green's story and other Brevard County cases in his column and in the award-winning podcast series, "Murder on the Space Coast."

The public, including those of all faiths, is invited to attend the Vigil, which will also be livestreamed via the Justice for Crosley Green Facebook page.

The gathering will reflect Mr. Green's strong Christian faith, the community support surrounding him, and his commitment to being a positive influence on his community, while calling attention to the compelling case for his release.

For more information about the case, visit the Crosley Green information page.

For more information about the church host, visit Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

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SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP