Steven Curtis Chapman Joins YMCA of the Rockies in Celebrating More Than $63 Million Raised Through the Climbing Higher Campaign

ESTES PARK, Colo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of the Rockies welcomed Grammy Award-winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman to Vision Summit 2026 where supporters gathered to celebrate the momentum of Climbing Higher: A Visionary Campaign for YMCA of the Rockies and the milestone of more than $63 million raised to strengthen its mission of building a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

The five-year campaign supports transformational experiences across Estes Park Center, Snow Mountain Ranch, and Camp Chief Ouray, serving families, youth, and conference groups through outdoor recreation, hospitality, leadership development and family programming.

During the Vision Summit dinner, Chapman reflected on his family's long connection to YMCA of the Rockies and the impact the organization has on young people and families.

"This place holds a lot of special memories for me and my family," Chapman said. "I believe God shows up so profoundly in stories—in the story of YMCA of the Rockies and in the stories of so many families sharing how much this place has meant to them. Thank you for the opportunity to be part of what God is doing here. You are planting seeds in the hearts of others that will bear fruit for years and generations to come."

In addition to Vision Summit 2026, July highlighted a season of significant philanthropic investment across YMCA of the Rockies. Thanks to the generosity of YMCA families and supporters, four newly renovated community spaces were dedicated: Kathie Mennel Amphitheater, Sweet Memorial Program Building, and Hempel Auditorium at Estes Park Center, as well as the Gisela Velarde Ley Chapel at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Kathie Mennel Amphitheater

The Kathie Mennel Amphitheater was renovated as a premier outdoor performing arts venue featuring new seating, accessibility improvements, and enhanced erosion control. The project was made possible through the generosity of John and Lauri Mennel.

Sweet Memorial Program Building

The Sweet Memorial Program Building was refreshed as a vibrant center for family activities with expanded accessibility and improved activity areas serving children and youth from toddlers through teens. The renovation was made possible through multiple donors, including lead support from Jim and Cindy Morriss, longtime YMCA supporters who hope to make the adventure and connection they have experienced at YMCA of the Rockies available to many others.

Hempel Auditorium Renovation

The Hempel Auditorium renovation was made possible by lead supporters, Kathy and John Cox, with additional support from another generous family. The renovation enhanced comfort, accessibility, and the audiovisual experience for the 280-seat indoor performing arts theater, which serves conference groups, guests, and the greater Estes Park community.

Gisela Velarde Ley Chapel

At Snow Mountain Ranch, the Gisela Velarde Ley Chapel at Columbine Point was upgraded through a lead gift from David Ley and the generosity of other supporters. The enhancements honor the memory of David's late wife, Gisela Velarde Ley. With new seating, shade sails, paved walkways, and other amenities, the scenic chapel is an even more welcoming space for worship, reflection, weddings, and life's most meaningful celebrations.

President and CEO Julie Watkins said the campaign's progress reflects a shared commitment to ensuring YMCA of the Rockies remains a place where people of all ages can grow, connect and discover renewed purpose.

"Every gift to the Climbing Higher campaign helps create spaces and experiences where families reconnect, young people discover their potential, and people from all different backgrounds find belonging," Watkins said. "We are grateful for the generosity of our donors and for friends like Steven Curtis Chapman who share our vision for the next generation."

To date, the Climbing Higher campaign has raised more than $63 million to expand access, modernize facilities, and enhance experiences for over 260,000 annual guests, campers, staff, and volunteers at its two non-profit retreat centers and overnight youth camp. With strong momentum, the YMCA continues its focus on fundraising for key capital projects at Snow Mountain Ranch, Camp Chief Ouray and Estes Park Center.

To learn more about Climbing Higher, contact Keith Stout, Chief Advancement Officer at [email protected] or visit ymcarockies.org/climbing-higher.

About YMCA of the Rockies

Founded in 1907, YMCA of the Rockies is a mission-driven, year-round destination that puts Christian principles into practice through programs, staff, and facilities designed to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. With locations at Estes Park Center, Snow Mountain Ranch, and Camp Chief Ouray, the organization serves youth, families, individuals, and groups nationwide, including faith-based, educational, and nonprofit organizations.

SOURCE YMCA of the Rockies