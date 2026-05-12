YMCA of the Rockies Announces Largest Campaign in Its History to Expand Impact for Families and Youth, Surpassing $57 Million

Climbing Higher: Expanding Access. Strengthening Youth and Families. Inspiring Generations.

ESTES PARK and GRANBY, Co., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of the Rockies today announced raising more than $57 million toward its largest campaign ever, Climbing Higher, designed to expand access, modernize facilities, and enhance experiences for over 260,000 annual guests, campers, staff, and volunteers at its two non-profit retreat centers and overnight youth camp.

Aerial Challenge Course

Since its 2024 launch to the leadership donor community, Climbing Higher has received support from more than 1,290 families and individuals, accelerating progress across all campuses and positioning YMCA of the Rockies for long-term sustainability.

To date, Climbing Higher has funded 23 projects and programs, 20 cabin adoptions, 15 endowment funds, and provided over 10,000 discounted or free stays for teachers, single parents, faith leaders, foster families, active military families, and those affected by childhood critical illness.

"Thanks to the donors supporting these programs, our family was able to experience snow for the first time and just enjoy time together," said donor-sponsored stay guest, Kenneth Locklin. "Trips like this wouldn't have been possible otherwise."

Why This Matters Now

In a world facing an epidemic of loneliness, families and youth increasingly seek spaces to reconnect with nature, community, and one another and disconnect from daily pressures. At the same time, legacy facilities and programs must evolve to meet growing demand, provide enhanced guest experiences, and uphold historical and environmental stewardship.

YMCA of the Rockies sits at the intersection of these needs. As a year-round destination rooted in mission and accessibility, it offers a rare combination of natural beauty, welcoming staff, and transformational experiences in nature. Climbing Higher ensures that YMCA of the Rockies will remain accessible and relevant for generations by investing in programs and spaces that foster belonging, growth, and renewal.

"Climbing Higher represents a defining moment for YMCA of the Rockies," said YMCA of the Rockies President & CEO, Julie Watkins. "It's about changing lives and making memories -- creating space for connection, growth, and belonging at a time when conferences, families, and young people need it most. I'm inspired by where we've come and what we will accomplish together in the years ahead."

Early Impact Across Campuses

Climbing Higher is already delivering tangible results:

Snow Mountain Ranch & Estes Park Center: New aerial challenge courses promoting adventure, confidence, and group connection; new Chaplain's endowment strengthening ministry programming.

New aerial challenge courses promoting adventure, confidence, and group connection; new Chaplain's endowment strengthening ministry programming. Camp Chief Ouray: Fully funded future day camp relocation project, expanding capacity for additional youth in Grand County for 2027 summer season.

Fully funded future day camp relocation project, expanding capacity for additional youth in Grand County for 2027 summer season. Estes Park Center: Re-launch of the Beverly K. Booe ECDC Preschool serving Estes Valley families, and the new Center for Well-Being, offering yoga, Pilates, and massage.

Re-launch of the Beverly K. Booe ECDC Preschool serving Estes Valley families, and the new Center for Well-Being, offering yoga, Pilates, and massage. Snow Mountain Ranch: Major accessibility upgrades at Gaylord Reservoir and renovation of Columbine Point Outdoor Chapel.

These early successes demonstrate the impact YMCA donors have made on enhancing experiences today while preparing to improve access and the experience for all guests.

A Campaign Fueled by Generations of YMCA Families

The campaign is led by the Rocky Mountain Leadership Council, a national group of volunteer ambassadors dedicated to advancing the YMCA's mission and impact.

"Our entire family has been inspired and formed through YMCA of the Rockies over the past 50 years," said Doug and Carolyn Dannen, Co-Chairs of the Council. "We are honored to help lead Climbing Higher — building on a legacy that has shaped generations and ensuring it continues for the next century."

Sustaining Momentum: $16 Million Needed to Complete Transformational Projects

Now in its third year of a five-year campaign, approximately $16 million remains to fully fund key projects. Building on early momentum, Climbing Higher is advancing a bold vision to serve future generations through meaningful mountain experiences that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

Major projects still in the funding stage include restoration of the historic Administration Building at Estes Park Center, a new Nordic Center and expanded Arts & Crafts Center at Snow Mountain Ranch, and expansion of Camp Chief Ouray to serve more youth.

With strong momentum and a clear vision, YMCA of the Rockies aims to build awareness with this announcement while remaining focused on leadership support, setting the stage for broader engagement and more public giving opportunities in the years ahead.

"YMCA of the Rockies has a certain magic to it. Since my first time visiting, I have fallen in love with this special place,." said guest Hannah Evans-Jackson. "The views, nature, facilities, and people here make this place truly one of a kind. I come back yearly just to experience it all again."

To learn more about Climbing Higher, contact Keith Stout, Chief Advancement Officer at [email protected] or visit ymcarockies.org/climbing-higher.

About YMCA of the Rockies

Founded in 1907, YMCA of the Rockies is a mission-driven, year-round destination that puts Christian principles into practice through programs, staff, and facilities designed to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. With locations at Estes Park Center, Snow Mountain Ranch, and Camp Chief Ouray, the organization serves youth, families, individuals, and groups nationwide, including faith-based, educational, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit ymcarockies.org.

SOURCE YMCA of the Rockies