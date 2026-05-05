Steven M. Stroum Launches New Website Combining His Business Legacy and Author Platforms

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Steven M. Stroum

May 05, 2026, 07:10 ET

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and author Steven M. Stroum has launched a new unified website at www.smstroum.com, bringing together the legacy of Venmark International, the company he founded, with his current work as an author and commentator on entrepreneurship and personal development.

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This new website consolidates venmarkinternational.com and smstroum.com into a single platform to provide visitors with one place to learn about Stroum's books, articles, interviews, background, and business insights.
This new website consolidates venmarkinternational.com and smstroum.com into a single platform to provide visitors with one place to learn about Stroum's books, articles, interviews, background, and business insights.

The new site consolidates VenmarkInternational.com and SMStroum.com into a single platform designed to give visitors one clear destination for Stroum's books, articles, interviews, professional background, and business insights. "Venmark remains an important part of my professional foundation, but over time my work has grown beyond a company website," said Stroum. "Through my books, essays and interviews, I wanted one place where people could learn about my small business advocacy."

Stroum founded Venmark International in 1976 with the belief that strategic product publicity is the most powerful — and most underused — tools in a company's marketing arsenal. Employing a novel business model, within two years the firm had grown to serve more than 2,000 companies. Over the decades, his work has included product launches, international marketing campaigns, and strategic communications, as well as the personal lessons of entrepreneurship that later shaped his memoir, Success and Self-Discovery: an Entrepreneur's Memoir of Growth and Transformation.

Stroum is a former Small Business Advisor to the Governor of Massachusetts, member of the International Rotary Foundation Group Study Exchange team to South Korea, and a member of the Norbert Wiener Forum at Tufts University, focused on studying the impact of technology on society. He's a USAF veteran, Northeastern University '73 graduate, and resides in Framingham, MA.

For more information contact:

Steven M. Stroum
[email protected]
www.smstroum.com 

SOURCE Steven M. Stroum

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