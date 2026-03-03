International Feature Positions Steven M. Stroum's memoir, "Success and Self-Discovery" as a Timely Read for Women's History Month

Framing Reinvention, Resilience and Leadership Through a Global Lens

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation observes Women's History Month, entrepreneur and author Steven M. Stroum is drawing attention to the growing conversation around reinvention, leadership, and personal responsibility, themes recently highlighted in an international feature by London Mums Magazine. https://www.londonmumsmagazine.com/?s=Steven+M.+Stroum

In its January 2026 article, "A Memoir of Reinvention: Steven M. Stroum on Entrepreneurship, Purpose and Starting Again," the UK-based publication recognized Success and Self-Discovery: An Entrepreneur's Memoir of Growth and Transformation as a work that resonates with readers navigating life transitions, career shifts, and renewed purpose. The feature emphasized the book's relevance to women redefining their professional identities while balancing family, ambition, and personal growth.

Women's History Month honors the achievements and leadership of women across industries. Increasingly, those achievements include entrepreneurship, small business ownership, and mid-career reinvention. Stroum's memoir explores the internal discipline required to build a business over decades; responsibility, resilience, and self-examination which are qualities that many women leaders embody as they create opportunity for themselves and others.

"Reinvention is not a slogan. It is a decision," said Stroum. "This is a moment when more women are launching businesses, returning to the workforce after caregiving, or redefining professional paths later in life. Success and Self-Discovery examines the inner work required to sustain effort when outcomes are uncertain and includes a great deal of actionable advice."

Stroum, a US Air Force veteran and founder of Venmark International, built a publicity agency serving thousands of accounts during its early growth years. His memoir reflects on decades of experience in product publicity, persuasion, and leadership, and the personal transformation required to endure unforeseen events, market shifts, and economic cycles.

Success and Self-Discovery is available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon. For review copies, interview requests, or speaking inquiries, contact Steve Stroum at [email protected]

Steven M. Stroum

Steve Stroum is an entrepreneur, author, and communicator whose career spans more than five decades across business development, marketing, and public affairs. A 1973 graduate of Northeastern University, College of Business, he is a U.S. Air Force disabled veteran. Stroum built his successful business by helping small manufacturers publicize their products in media outlets worldwide and by helping them understand the marketing principles that drive economic opportunity and growth.

He is the author of "Success and Self-Discovery: An Entrepreneur's Memoir of Growth and Transformation" and the soon to be published essay collection "Publicity, Persuasion and Life." His work blends storytelling, strategic insight, and practical lessons for entrepreneurs, executives, and anyone seeking to shape their own path.

Stroum highlights the mindset shifts that allow ordinary people to unlock extraordinary potential, regardless of their circumstances. He is a lifelong advocate of free enterprise, continues to work with clients and to write and speak, focusing on entrepreneurship, free-enterprise, and the importance of personal reinvention at any age.

Writer's Digest reviewed this book and wrote, "This book places itself well in a specific niche for those of the entrepreneurial spirit and mindset. The lessons Stroum shares from his life and his business processes will be relatable and valuable to folks with a similar mind frame and who are looking to create their own opportunities. He tells these experiences well and thoroughly."

