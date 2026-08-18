AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

STFU! Chrysler's New 'Acronyms' Campaign Shows Pacifica Families Speak a Different Language Speed Speed

New 2027 Chrysler Pacifica marketing campaign, "Acronyms," playfully redefines commonly used short-hand references to communicate the newly designed Pacifica's key features in humorous relatable scenarios, giving each a distinct family-friendly, and Pacifica-focused, interpretation

Each acronym in the campaign showcases a functional benefit in an entertaining, relatable way, reinforcing how the Pacifica helps provide solutions to everyday needs

"Acronyms" launches this week, rolling out content across digital and social media platforms

2027 Chrysler Pacifica leads with modern new aesthetic and proven family-friendly features

Chrysler Pacifica, America's best-selling and most awarded minivan, remains the only minivan to offer a segment-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system in both the second and third rows

The Pacifica lineup begins at a starting U.S. MSRP of $41,495 for the LX trim, offering versatility and efficiency at an accessible starting price

With Chrysler's new marketing campaign, "Acronyms," the brand shines light on the reality that family life may be unpredictable, messy and occasionally worthy of a few choice words, but the Chrysler Pacifica, America's best-selling and most awarded minivan, makes it a whole lot easier.

Anyone who has navigated school drop-offs, sports practices, sullen teenagers, grocery runs, forgotten backpacks, road trips and everything in between knows that family life comes with its own language. Pacifica's "Acronyms" campaign celebrates how families navigate the channels of everyday chaos, redefining the sometimes-stressful life moments families deal with day to day.

Through a series of digital and social media spots, the campaign playfully reimagines familiar acronyms, including STFU, IDGAF and FML, by connecting them to the innovative features that have made the new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica the trusted co-pilot of family life.

From the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system and Stow 'n Vac to FamCam, Amazon Fire TV and dual automatic sliding doors, the campaign showcases the features parents depend on when family schedules are packed, patience is limited and backpacks seem to multiply overnight.

"For Chrysler Pacifica owners, this minivan isn't just a vehicle, it's the family MVP," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "That was our insight for 'Acronyms,' which takes some of today's most recognizable text message and social media shorthand and gives it a distinctly family-friendly, and Pacifica-focused, interpretation."

"Most people know these acronyms from text messages and social media, but Pacifica owners read them a little differently," said Matt McAlear, Chrysler brand CEO. "When your vehicle doubles as a family room, cargo hauler, movie theater, snack station and transportation command center, your priorities change. 'Acronyms' celebrates the humor of modern family life and the Pacifica features that help parents keep it all moving."

The "Acronyms" campaign centers on a simple truth: Pacifica drivers don't just drive their minivans - they depend on them. It's there for carpools, dance recitals, road trips, grocery runs, birthday party logistics and the occasional emergency science project.

"Acronyms" was created by GSDM in partnership with the Chrysler brand.

For more information on the Chrysler Pacifica, visit Chrysler.com.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica

The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica builds on its legacy as America's best-selling and most awarded minivan with a bold new design, the most standard safety and security features in its class and the family-friendly innovations that have made it the segment benchmark. Featuring class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage, available Stow 'n Vac integrated vacuum and the innovative Stow 'n Place roof rack system, Pacifica continues to deliver the versatility, capability and comfort modern families expect. For 2027, new turn signal-activated Blind-spot View and ParkSense-based camera activation further enhance driver confidence, complementing a lineup that offers both available all-wheel drive and seven- or eight-passenger seating.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler introduced a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica - America's best-selling and most awarded minivan - reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability and efficiency.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis